Higher investment in Healthcare CRO (Conversion Rate Optimization) to be witnessed by the Dengue Rapid Tests Market

The healthcare vertical is expected to accelerate based on IoMT (Internet of Medical Technology). The key players in IoMT help in designing and tuning to sophisticated custom software. Also, iTunes or Google Play catalogs have encompassed healthcare and wellness mobile apps. With synchronization with wearables like fitness trackers or pulsometers for using data collected via sensors placed on body for reporting/analysing health conditions, the Dengue Rapid Tests market is there to take the healthcare vertical by storm in the next 10 years.

According to the latest research by PMR, Dengue Rapid Tests are set to witness a steady-paced growth of CAGR 5.4 % during the year 2021-2031. Dengue rapid tests are increasingly used as a swift approach to confirm recent dengue infections. The impact of such rapid and early confirmations of dengue infections leads to assisted strength in disease surveillance programs and therefore, result in successful vector control measures.

Dengue rapid tests are expected to witness a swift growth in adoption over the forecast period due to their short turnaround time and ease of use. Furthermore, the growth in adoption of dengue rapid tests is also expected to be driven due to COVID-19 infections, the symptoms of which are similar to the infections caused by the dengue virus in the early stages.

The demand for dengue rapid tests is increasing due to the growing incidences of dengue-related infections. According to WHO (Revised data – 2021), there are an estimated 100-400 million dengue associated infections each year, which account for over half the world’s population.

Effective vector control measures are associated with the early detection of dengue infections, thus, the use of dengue rapid kits is gaining propulsion. This is further aided by the low cost and reliability of the test kits as well as the increasing disposition of awareness programs for controlling the spread of dengue.

Additionally, the growing demand for dengue rapid tests is also favored by the spread of dengue related infections across the globe. This is due to the climate change phenomenon and abnormal weather events associated with it leading to an increased global burden, which is over 8 fold increase over the last two decades as per WHO.

The threat of dengue has grown over the past few decades and is expected to rise. The factors which are likely to augment the adoption of dengue rapid tests are the increasing amount of travel between urban and rural areas and intercontinental travel and the rising threat of global warming.

These factors result in the spread of viral vectors. Thus, the detection of infections by dengue rapid test kits is a prime step in the management of public health by control of disease after its early stage detection.

The region of North America is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. The factors aiding this growth are the presence of key and leading market players in the region in addition to a developed healthcare infrastructure.

According to the CDC, dengue outbreaks most recently occurred in Florida (2020) and Texas (2015) in the U.S. The prevalence of dengue fever is rare in Canada, but it is expected to witness a rise in cases due to international travel as well as climate change.

The region of Europe is anticipated to occupy a large share in the adoption of dengue rapid tests due to the rising infections and risks associated with dengue due to changing climatic conditions over the forecast period. The growth is also evaluated by the presence of growing advancements in healthcare in the region.

According to the WHO factsheet (2021), Europe is a potential region for a possible dengue outbreak. Moreover, over 25 countries in the region have witnessed a spread of dengue vector by 2021, which was associated with international trade of used tires and other products that act as a breeding ground for the dengue mosquito.

The key companies operating in manufacturing and supply of Dengue Rapid Tests are,

Abbott Laboratories

OriGene Technologies Inc.

Euroimmun AG

InBios International

NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH

Abnova Corporation Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

DiaSorin Group

Roche Molecular Systems Inc.

Certest Biotec S.L.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

InBios International Inc.

Key Segments:

By Test Type

ELISA-Based Test

NS1-Rapid Dengue Test

RT-PCR Amplification Assay

Dengue IgG/IgM Rapid Test

Others

By End-User

Medical Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

