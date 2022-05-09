Persistence Innovation To Replenish The Bubble Tea Market

Posted on 2022-05-09 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

New York , United States, 2022-May-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Iced tea is one of the most popular drinks in Asian countries such as Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and China, and is also gaining popularity in countries in South Asia. Bubble tea is an iced tea drink that originated in Taiwan in the 1980s. It contains grains of tapioca, is often blended with sweetener and flavorings, and is usually served cold with a straw. Bubble tea has a creamy appearance and a sweet taste, which boosts its popularity amongst all age groups as a dessert drink. Most consumers order bubble tea after a meal, owing to its pleasant mouthfeel and unique texture. The bubble tea market has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years, and this is expected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2019-2027. The global bubble tea market is estimated to exhibit a steady growth rate of 5% throughout the forecast period.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sampleshttps://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31358

Key Takeaways of Bubble Tea Market Study

  • Europe is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the global bubble tea market, owing to the growing tourism industry and rising café culture.
  • Bubble tea is gaining rapid traction in Europe and North America, as an increasing number of consumers demand products containing healthy ingredients and unique mouthfeel characteristics.
  • Shifting preferences toward packaged and branded tea products in the Asia Pacific region make it a profitable market.
  • Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market through 2027, attributable to the increasing popularity of cold tea and café culture. This is expected to create opportunities for the introduction of bubble tea in untapped markets in this region.

bubble tea market

To connect with our sales representative@   sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Bubble Tea Market: Competitive Landscape

Players in the global bubble tea market are focusing on increasing their global market presence through their own shops, franchises, and partnerships with existing cafés and fast food joints. Manufacturers are also following the ongoing trend offering unique flavor profiles, and are using the widest variety of possible flavors to make bubble tea, owing to the increasing demand for new and innovative flavors by consumers.

  • 8tea5 provides bubble tea with honeydew and milk, and winter melon and milk flavors, which have been gaining popularity amongst consumers.
  • Companies such as Chattime, Gong cha USA CA, VIVI BUBBLE TEA, and others focus on providing franchisees to expand their business in regional and international markets.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31358

Read More Trending “PMR Exclusive Article”

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,
NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution