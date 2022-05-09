Novelty Factor Through Innovations To Help Muscle Pump Activator Market Flourish

New York, United States, 2022-May-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Muscle Pump Activator Market is there to witness an irrevocable In Upcoming Years. Innovation in the form of digital tools is the buzzword all across. Even though it’s the youth engaging in digital and social platforms, the geriatric population could get benefited by engaging the services therein. Thus, the exponential influx of e-business, online consultations, and booking, door-step delivery are likely to run through the enterprise going forward.

According to latest research by Persistent Market Research, the muscle pump activator market is still in its infancy, and thus expected to witness sluggish growth during the study period 2021-2031. Growing cases with associated risk venous thromboembolism (VTE) cases is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Moreover, the market is further influenced by technological advancements to develop solutions to use across wide range of applications, hence providing lucrative opportunities for the market growth. However, lack of awareness of such technologies especially in emerging economies is expected to hinder the market growth.

Venous thromboembolism (VTE) also known as deep vein thrombosis, occurs when blood clots the deep veins of legs, arms, gorin. Globally, VTE is one the leading cause of disability and death. Although exact number of individuals suffering from venous thromboembolism is not documented.

According to Centers of Disease Control and Prevention States, approximately each year 900,000 people could be affected (1or 2 per 1,000) in the U.S. Also, CDC states that approximately 60,000 -100,000 Americans die due to venous thromboembolism. Also, some 10-30% of the people will die within the initial one month of diagnosis.

Also, part from the disease burden, VTE also can lead to economic burden. Prolonged hospital stays and follow up care including recurrent VTE, can be heavy on pockets. For instance, In the U.S., the associated cost with the diagnosis and treatment costs US $ 15.5 billion per year, while in the U.K. VTE costs the National Health Services €640 million per year.

Also, the pacific regions are expected to witness the burden associated with the VTE, which is estimated to be at US $1.72 billion a year. Also, when loss of well-being such as disability and premature death are included, the can annual cost can rise to US $ 19.99 billion (Source: International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis).

Thus, high number of cases and economic burden associated with the VTE demands the enhance care which can improve the blood flow and mobility among the patients. Factors such as these are expected to drive the sales of the muscle pump activators.

Primarily used for treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE), the muscle pump activators are now being studied for its use in other indications such as post-operative care during kidney transplantation. By using this device during post-operative care, it is anticipated to be effective by reducing the swelling in the lower-limb area.

Apart from expansion of use in kidney transplantation, the muscle pump activators proves beneficial in wound care therapy – treating chronic venous ulcers, reducing leg swelling (edema), reduces heavy legs and pain sensation, and also is effective in treating restless legs and night cramps. Thus, expanding use of the muscle pump activators in various indications are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2021—2031.

Growth in the U.S. and Canada is largely driven by the rise in number of patients associated with the venous thromboembolism (VTE). Moreover, various hospitals and healthcare facilities are focusing on running trials of these activators for post-surgical care during kidney transplantation. As per the research study conducted by Lawson Health Research Institutes (LHSC) in Ontario, Canada, they have found positive results from the patients using the geko wearable muscle pump.

Patients using these devices following kidney transplantation experienced shorter hospitals stays and reduced surgical site infection by 60%. Such positive results will help increase the adoption of muscle pump activators for innovative devices among hospitals and specialty clinics for improving quality for life specifically from the patients suffering from end stage renal disease. Additionally, well established distribution network (leading to better product availability) will positively drive the sales of muscle pump activators in the U.S. and Canada Market.

Followed by U.S. and the Canada, Europe is anticipated to be a second largest market for the muscle pump activators. Growing research and development activities, presence of key market players, venture capital investments, rising risk associated with growing number of VTE along with the growing economic burden is likely to augment the growth of the muscle pump activators in this regional segment.

Currently, only two players operates the muscle pump activator space, Ad Rem Technology (VENIOPLUS), and Sky Medical Technology Limited. These players offers muscle pump activators are primarily used to treat venous indications such as venous thromboembolism (VTE). Wound care, and pain management are some of the other indications where these devices can be used.

Muscle pump activators Mimicking body’s signals, these devices gently stimulates the common peroneal nerve, by activating the calf and muscle foot pumps, resulting into the improved blood circulation flow in the deep veins in the calf muscle which allows the complete mobility.

The ongoing advancements in research and development in this space, has allowed the use of these devices for use in other indications such as post-operative care after kidney transplantation. Majorly, these players are aiming to expand their presence across by via introducing new products and approvals and stgrenthing their existing, as well creating new distribution network. This strategic move will enable these players to expand their product offerings in the muscle pump activator market

For instance, in October 2019, Sky Medical Technology Ltd (U.K.) has received U.S. FDA approval for its muscle pump activator- geko, wearable device. These device will provide stimulation to calf muscles to prevent the risk of venous thromboembolism for non-surgical patients who are at risk of developing VTE.

By Product type

Wearable Device

Electro-stimulation Device

Others

By Application/Indication

Venous Thromboembolism

Wound Care

Kidney Transplantation

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

