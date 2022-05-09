EEG Biosensors Market Projection By Technology, Top Key Players, Demand, Segment, Regional Analysis Revenue Forecast Till – 2031

According to latest research by Persistence Market Research, EEG biosensors Market is set to witness positive growth during 2021-2031. The global EEG biosensors market is expected to be driven by increased prevalence and rise in incidence of epilepsy.

Electroencephalography (EEG) is an important diagnostic test in evaluating a patient with possible epilepsy. Advanced epilepsy biosensors consist of a nano-based smart sensing platform that integrates micro / electronics and a display. These diagnostic systems provide the biometric information needed to timely understand disease progression and treatment optimization.

In severe neurological disorders worldwide, epilepsy is the most common disorder and ranks fourth in the U.S. Despite advances in current medicine and advances in new treatments, the heterogeneity and complexity of this disease affects more than 65 million people worldwide.

The aging population has increased the demand for health care and increased interest in moving medical services to ease the burden on society. One technology that makes it possible is to comfortably monitor and detect bio-signals. Increase in prevalence of epilepsy and brain disorder is the major growth driver of EEG biosensors market.

