RAD Studio 11.1 Release Builds on Milestone Innovations Introduced in 11 Alexandria

Austin, United States of America, 2022-May-10 — /EPR Network/ — The RAD Studio 11.1 Alexandria release is highly quality-focused, including a concentration on customer-reported issues and support escalations. 11.1 provides fixes for 632 bugs reported on the Quality Portal site and delivers 30 feature requests from customers.

Improved IDE And User Experience

RAD Studio 11.1 builds on the milestone innovations introduced in version 11 Alexandria of RAD Studio, Delphi, and C++Builder. The RAD Studio IDE is the primary focus of the 11.1 release, with the goal of further improving features introduced in recent versions.

RAD Studio 11.1 combines high-DPI support with improvements to remote desktop access for closer and more effective team collaboration. The high-DPI designers for VCL and FireMonkey and the styled VCL form designer have undergone improvements.

According to Embarcadero Product Manager Marco Cantù, “The RAD Studio 11.1 release improves the performance and stability of the great features in 11.0, starting with the new High-DPI enabled IDE. On top of this, it delivers official support to operating systems released after 11.0 shipped: Windows 11, macOS 12 Monterey, iOS 15, and Android 12!”

Improved Code Insight

Code Insight for both languages, Delphi and C++, are now improved. The C++ implementation has improved significantly in terms of quality and performance, while the Delphi LSP engine is also between 5 times and 30 times faster. Furthermore, when completing a declaration, type parameters are now visible.

More Powerful Compilers And Debuggers

The stability and performance of Delphi and C++ compilers is improved. The Delphi macOS 64-bit ARM and Android 64-bit debuggers are now based on the LLDB debugger architecture, as already in use for the Delphi iOS 64-bit debugger.

Embarcadero Chief Developer Advocate and Engineer Jim McKeeth says he is “RAD Studio 11.1 takes all the new and exciting features of my favorite development tools and adds the quality and performance that makes each day I use it a little better than the one before”.

How to Find Out More

For more information contact Embarcadero through info@embarcadero.com . More information is also available on the What’s New in RAD Studio 11.1 page on the Embarcadero website: http://www.embarcadero.com/products/rad-studio/whats-new-in-11-alexandria .

About Embarcadero Technologies

Embarcadero builds tools that solve productivity problems for application developers. The company’s products allow users to design, build, and run applications from a single code base across all platforms. Ninety of the Fortune 100 companies and a community of more than three million C++ and Delphi users worldwide rely on Embarcadero’s award-winning products to deliver critical enterprise applications. Embarcadero is a division of Idera, Inc.