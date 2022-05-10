The Clean Label Starch Market To Put Up With The Digital Wave

The market for clean label starch is anticipated to witness healthy growth at a CAGR of 5.4% and top a valuation of US$ 2.4 Bn by 2031, as per the latest analysis by Persistence Market Research. Due to recent shift in consumer behaviour, native starch is gaining traction in the food and animal feed industries. Convenience food consumers are becoming more aware of the ingredients and components. Growing demand for functional additives such as native starch stems from their favourable effects on food’s nutritional content without compromising on taste. Consumers, on the other hand, are becoming more aware of the dangers of synthetic, biologically, and chemically changed products, which poses a challenge for manufacturers. Clean label starch is becoming more popular in the bakery and dairy industries as a thickening and stabilising additive. Clean label baking and dairy goods are expected to rise in popularity, boosting clean label starch sales. Clean label starch is also in great demand due to the growing demand for processed meat.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a samples@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32301

The expanding additive industry has a direct impact on clean label starch sales. Food makers are continuously attempting to provide customers with natural, label-friendly ingredients that meet their requirements.

According to European Commission research, over 68% of European consumers check labels while purchasing meat products.

The global feed additive market has a large number of market players, such as Ingredion Inc., ADM, Cargill Inc., and Tate & Lyle, who focus on the development of clean label food additives.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The clean label starch market in the Middle East & Africa and South Asia is anticipated to expand at CAGRs of 6.1% and 8.6%, respectively, through 2031.

However, Europe and North America dominate the market global market with a share of 38.7% and 26.2%, respectively.

The market for clean label starch in the animal feed industry is valued at US$ 409 Mn, and is projected to reach US$ 802 Mn by 2031.

Demand for clean label starch on the basis of source (tapioca) is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2031.

China and Germany holds significant market share for clean label starch in East Asia and Europe, respectively.

Major demanding country for clean label starch is the U.K., and is expected to reach US$ 134.4 by 2031.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant influence on the market for clean label starch. However, growing demand for healthy, clean label, and nutritious food products is expected to aid market recovery in the near term.

To connect with our sales representative@sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Competitive Landscape

Clean label starch manufacturers are focusing on expanding their starch product portfolio to dominate the market by introducing products with superior quality and standards.

In 2018, BENEO GmbH announced the inauguration of the BENEO North American Application Center in Parsippany, New Jersey. This new center is focusing on developing a functional ingredients application portfolio and offering it to customers in the North American market.

In September 2018, Cargill, Incorporated added functional native potato starches to its portfolio. These starches are used in meat, meat alternatives, and other culinary applications. The addition of new products expanded the clean label product portfolio of the company.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32301

Read More Trending “PMR Exclusive Article”

Global Market Study on D-Mannose: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/d-mannose-market.asp

Global Market Study on Fermented Ingredients: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/fermented-ingredients-market.asp

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com