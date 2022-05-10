Home Infusion Therapy Market Study by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2030

Felton, California , USA, May 10 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Home Infusion Therapy Industry Overview

The global home infusion therapy market size was valued at USD 31.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Home infusion therapy refers to the process in which patients receive treatment at home through the administration of drugs or biologicals through catheters and needles. Receiving treatment at home as opposed to hospitals or healthcare facilities is a cost-effective and more convenient option for patients, further driving the need for home infusion therapy.

The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the home infusion market as the technique of home infusion was the need of the hour as healthcare settings were burdened with increasing covid patients. The regional and country-wide lockdowns had significantly affected operations and supply chains but the market increased considerably in 2020. According to Medtech Dive, in October 2020, Baxter announced third-quarter sales of USD 2.97 billion, which is a 4% increase, due to the growing demand for its COVID-related medical products. Additionally, Baxter announced operational sales growth of 6% (3.2 billion) in Q3 2021 as compared to 3.0 billion in Q3 2020, reflecting the steady impact of pandemic recovery.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a spike in the hospitalization of several people and often many were to be placed on ventilators. This occupied space in hospitals as the infected patients are to be placed where they will not contaminate patients and the healthcare professionals affecting them. Due to the increasing need for space and beds in hospitals, companies are focusing to transition patients from the hospital to in-home, creating demand for home infusion therapy. The key factors fueling the growth of the market include the increasing geriatric population with decreased mobility profile, rising preference for home care, and rapid technological advancements. Several conditions such as immune deficiencies, cancer, and congestive heart failure require infusion therapy as these conditions cannot be treated with oral medication. Since these patients require long-term treatment, home infusion therapy is considered a more cost-effective alternative to receiving treatment in hospitals.

In February 2020, the Cancer Care at Home program was launched by the Penn Center for Cancer Care Innovation at the University of Pennsylvania’s Abramson Cancer Center. It aimed to broaden the delivery of oncology treatments to patients in the home setting. From mid-March to late April, the company reported a 700% increase in the number of patients participating in the program. This highlights the bright future that lies ahead for the home infusion market in the years to come.

Home Infusion Therapy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global home infusion therapy market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Home Infusion Therapy Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Infusion Pumps Elastomeric Pumps Electromechanical Gravity Others Intravenous Sets IV Cannulas Needleless Connectors Home Infusion Therapy Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Anti-infective Endocrinology Diabetes Others Hydration Therapy Athletes Others Chemotherapy Enteral Nutrition Parenteral Nutrition Specialty Pharmaceuticals Others Home Infusion Therapy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Market Share Insights

December 2021 : Baxter International completed the acquisition of Hillrom. This acquisition will help the company in broadening its geographic footprint and integrating medical device technology that will enhance patient care, lower costs, and increase workflow efficiency.

: Baxter International completed the acquisition of Hillrom. This acquisition will help the company in broadening its geographic footprint and integrating medical device technology that will enhance patient care, lower costs, and increase workflow efficiency. March 2021: Terumo and Glooko, a remote patient monitoring software and mobile apps company, announced technological integration to deliver new diabetes data solutions together globally. The partnership will allow the integration of data from Terumo’s diabetes care devices into Glooko’sdiasend diabetes data management platform.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global home infusion therapy market include

CVS/Coram

Option Care Health

BriovaRx/Diplomat (UnitedHealth Optum)

PharMerica

Fresenius Kabi

ICU Medical, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter

BD

Caesarea Medical Electronics

Smiths Medical

Terumo Corporation

JMS Co. Ltd.

