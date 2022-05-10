Lucintel Forecasts China Glass Fiber Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the China glass fiber market is projected to reach an estimated $4.1 Billion by 2027 from $0.2 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by high demand of glass fiber in electrical and electronics segment specially for printed circuit boards where glass fiber are used in manufacturing of parts and support in rising trend of miniaturization and compact with portable devices.

Browse 44 figures / charts and 28 tables in this 88 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in China glass fiber market by end use (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipes and tanks, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and others), manufacturing process (hand layup, spray-up, resin infusion, pultrusion, injection molding, compression molding, filament winding, prepreg layup, and others), fiber type (E/ECR-glass fiber, S-glass fiber, and other glass fibers), and product type (single-end roving, multi-end roving, chopped strand mat, fabrics, continuous filament mat, chopped strand, and other product types).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/china-glass-fiber-market.aspx

“E/ECR-glass fiber market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on fiber type, the China glass fiber market is segmented into E/ECR-glass fiber, S-glass fiber, and other glass fibers. Lucintel forecasts that the E/ECR-glass fiber is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to its increasing use in various industries for its properties like strength, electrical resistance, and higher acid corrosion resistance made with calcium alum inosilicates.

“Within the China glass fiber market, the electrical and electronics segment is expected to remain the largest end use”

Based on end use, the electrical and electronics segment is expected to witness the largest segment due to the rising adoption of smartphones, IoT device, and growing demand for electronics in the automotive, aerospace, and electrical and electronics drives the demand of overall electrical and electronic market and aerospace segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on

https://www.lucintel.com/china-glass-fiber-market.aspx

Major players of China glass fiber market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. China Jushi, CPIC, Owens Corning, Taishan Fiberglass, and Sichuan Weibo are among the major China glass fiber providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/china-glass-fiber-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com