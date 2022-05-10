Lucintel Forecasts Polyethylene Fiber Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026

According to the recent study the polyethylene fiber market is projected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion by 2026 from $1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in end use industry such as health and hygiene, personal care, consumer goods and packaging.

Browse 139 figures / charts and 190 tables in this 178 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in polyethylene fiber market by polymer type (metallocene and others), application (staple fiber and continuous yarn), process (melt blown, spun-bond, filament extrusion and others), end use (hygiene and mask, filtration, medical/surgical, consumer goods, industrial and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Continuous yarn market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the polyethylene fiber market is segmented into staple fiber and continuous yarn. Lucintel forecasts that the continuous yarn is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period driven by applications in different end use industries, such as hygiene and mask, filtration, medical/surgical, consumer goods, and others due to its excellent uniformity; and excellent strength properties.

“Within the polyethylene fiber market, the hygiene and mask segment is expected to remain the largest end use”

Based on end use, the hygiene and mask segment is expected to witness the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in production of non-woven mask, gloves, gowns, and other protective wears as a precautionary measure of corona virus.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the polyethylene fiber market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end-use industries and also increasing industrial activities in the countries like China and India. A large number of emerging manufacturers from APAC is also expected to reduce import dependency and is expected to drive the polyethylene market in future.

Major players of polyethylene fiber market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. 3M, Honeywell International, Belgian Fiber SA, DSM, Indorama Ventures and Sinopec are among the major polyethylene fiber providers.

