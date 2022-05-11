Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island Hosts First Annual Golf Tournament to be held July 25 at The Alpine Country Club

Cranston, RI, 2022-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Back to the links for a good cause. The Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island welcomes golfers to the non-profit organization’s first annual golf tournament to be held July 25 at the Alpine Country Club, centrally located in Cranston, RI.

The golf event will feature a shotgun start at noon and will include the additional elements of competition for the longest drive and closest to the hole. The golf event will be followed by cocktails and dinner.

Chiropractors, healthcare professionals, service providers to the profession, patients and the public are encouraged to participate and RSVP for the event. Cost per golfer is $125 and include golf cart, all course fees and dinner. Dinner, for non-golfers, is $60 – a cash bar will be available.

Sponsorships are available. Gracious Golf Sponsor is $500 to sponsor a hole. Grand Sponsor is $750 and includes a foursome, and dinner for 4 and hole signage. Gold Sponsor is $1,000 and includes an event banner, brief greeting at the dinner, foursome dinner for 4 and hole signage.

Registration at 11 a.m. Shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.

About Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island (CSRI):

Founded in 1918, CSRI is one of the oldest chiropractic associations in the United States and represents almost half of the chiropractic physicians in the Ocean State. In addition to providing a regional voice for chiropractors in the business and legislative arenas, CSRI also helps educate the general public on the benefits of chiropractic. Those all-natural benefits can include relief from headaches, asthma, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, carpal tunnel, colic, and stress, just to name a few.

Golfers, diners and sponsors, please contact Dr. Erika Bruno, ChiroLily178@Gmail.com, (401) 499-9577.