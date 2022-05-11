https://www.happynest.com/blog/happynest-hosts-first-annual-laundromat-partner-meeting

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., 2022-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — HappyNest, the tech-enabled laundry pickup and delivery service, hosted its first annual partner meeting for 35+ partners from around the U.S. on April 27-29, 2022 in Newport, Rhode Island. Eight partners, including those from California, Georgia, Michigan and Florida, served as panelists for sessions on scaling, operations, staffing, and more. HappyNest currently supports 110+ laundromat partners, 63 added in the last 12 months and a record 15 signed in March to bring the next-day pickup and delivery laundry service to residents and businesses across the U.S.

“Our first annual partner meeting was a resounding success,” said John MacKrell, CEO and founder of HappyNest who spoke on HappyNest’s future vision at the event. “It was exciting, productive, and fun to gather so many HappyNest partners in one place and share the latest industry information, the latest on HappyNest tools, and receive our partners’ feedback – all to help enhance and grow their pickup and delivery laundry businesses. Thank you to all our partners who came from near and far. We can’t wait for next year.”

During the two and half day event, partners rotated through four breakout groups – Partner Support, Customer Service, Technology, and Marketing – for an hour of discussion and Q&A. Panelists for the session on scaling and operations included: Charles Measley, owner of Fluff And Fold Laundry in Ocean Township, New Jersey and Top HappyNest Partner in 2021; Omer Khan, owner of Bustin Suds Laundromat in Atlanta, Georgia; Aaron McLean, owner of mClean Laundry in Rockwood, Michigan and Top HappyNest Partner in 2021, and Stacey Runfola, owner of Laundry Stop in Palm Beach County, Florida.

A second session on staffing, incentivizing employees, and growth included panelists:

Luke Bland, owner of Laundry Luke’s in St. Charles, Missouri; Mark Hardaway, owner of Ecospin Laundry in Inglewood, California; Ralph J. Myers, owner of Ridgewood Coin Laundry in Jacksonville, Florida; and Charlie Russell, owner of Soap N Sudz in Baltimore, Maryland.

“I have spent the majority of my life in corporate America, so I’ve been to a lot of meetings and this was one of the best,” said Ralph J. Myers, HappyNest partner in Jacksonville, Florida. “I walked away knowing that partnering with HappyNest was a great business decision, and I am surrounded by folks who want to win and are ready to take this to the next level.”

“I’m sure you’re getting rave reviews from the first annual partner meeting,” said Robert Hinojosa, HappyNest partner in San Antonio, Texas. “The entire HappyNest team was welcoming, hospitable, and knocked it out of the park. We loved interacting with everyone, including other HappyNest partners.”

Awards were presented at the event, including the Pioneer Award to Charlie Russell who was the first HappyNest operating partner and the Operator of the Year Award to Aaron McLean.

Over the last 12 months, HappyNest laundry pickups have increased 62% with over 20,000 pickups per month. HappyNest facilities process over half a million pounds of laundry on a monthly basis. The next-day, affordable, and eco-friendly pickup and delivery laundry service is now available in 35 states and Washington, D.C.

To learn why HappyNest is the five-star choice for laundromat operators and for area service availability, go to: https://www.happynest.com/partner/.

About HappyNest

HappyNest is a convenient, cost-effective, eco-friendly, and fast pickup and delivery laundry service sweeping the U.S. The company’s mobile app links consumers to reputable area laundromats for on-demand, customizable, next-day service. With the decline in the laundry services market due to the economic slowdown, HappyNest is giving new life to laundromats and their highly efficient washers and dryers that use 40% less energy than household appliances that would otherwise sit idle. HappyNest is a no-brainer for individuals who would rather spend time otherwise and busy employees working in laundry-heavy businesses. Check availability in your area at www.happynest.com or text/call 855-335-9274. Follow on LinkedIn.

