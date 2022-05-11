Plant-based Vaccines Market 2022: Global Key Players – Medicago, Inc., iBio, Inc., Creative Biolabs, Fraunhofer CMB and more

New York, United States, 2022-May-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Plant-based Vaccines Market 2022

Environmental sciences are being used for creating awareness regarding hygiene and robust health. With adoption of HER/EMR solutions on the rise, the risk of insufficient protection/loopholes can’t be ruled out. There is every likelihood of company employees and patients alike getting targeted through sophisticated phishing attacks and social engineering. As such, cybersecurity should be in place, much before AI-organized system is incorporated. The Plant-based Vaccines Market would go this way in the next 10 years.

Plant genetic engineering has developed dramatically over the past decade that have facilitated in the development of plant-based vaccines. However, plant-based vaccines have not yet been commercialized. A number of plants have been used in the past few years to attempt the development of plant-based vaccines including rice, maize, potato, carrot, tobacco, lettuce, alfalfa, tomato, peanut, and soybean.

Choice of plant for the production of plant-based vaccine determines the route of administration of the vaccine, since some plants and its products cannot be consumed directly. Thus the development of plant-based vaccines have to take into account the heat or pressure treatments. Cereal crops are one of the most attractive type of plant for the production of plant-based vaccines since the vaccine produced in seeds are most stable over long storage periods.

Currently the only plant-based vaccine approved is that for Newcastle disease vaccine for poultry. Although, plant-based vaccines are not quite ready for humans in the primetime, there are a number of clinical trials ongoing.

Research in plant-based vaccine for influenza has seen some success in the past few years probably because the haemagglutinin (HA) protein can be well expressed in plants and can undergo proper post translational folding.

Plant-based vaccines have several advantages including cheap and large scale production, readily accepted by patients and stable for long term storage of the antigen. Plant-based vaccines could be one of the best methods for reducing the burden of infectious diseases globally.

Additionally, unlike traditional vaccines, plant-based vaccines contamination with plant virus would have a negligible likelihood of adverse effect on humans. The positives of plant-based vaccines are outweighed by the negative factors such as allergic reactions, and risk of escaping the lab resulting in unforeseen consequences that may hinder the approval and growth of the plant-based vaccines market.

Market Segmentation

Based on the vaccine type Bacterial Vaccine

Viral Vaccine

Others Based on the plant type Tobacco

Potato

Maize

Others Based on the application Influenza

Zika Virus

Ebola Virus

Others

North America Plant-based Vaccines market is expected to hold the maximum market together in the global Plant-based Vaccines market. This is due to a large number of plant-based vaccine manufacturers located in the region with state of the art production facility in states such as Texas.

Emerging regions such as Africa and Asia Pacific are anticipated to have a higher revenue opportunity owing to the efforts of government, non-profit organizations and the WHO for the development of plant-based vaccines to cater to the unmet needs of the regions.

A number of plant-based vaccines are being developed and are undergoing clinical trials. Many companies are collaborating with institutes for the development of plant-based vaccines. Some of the key plant-based vaccines industry players include, Medicago, Inc., iBio, Inc., Creative Biolabs, Fraunhofer CMB, EEA Consulting Engineers (Caliber Biotherapeutics), and Icon Genetics- GmbH.

