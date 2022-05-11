Dental Implants Market is anticipated to touch a value of nearly US$ 7.8 Bn in the year 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Dental Implants Market 2022

The global Dental Implants Market is expected to reach US$ 7.8 Bn by the year 2022-2031 at a CAGR of 6.4%. Healthcare systems have been basically emphasizing on affordability as well as quality of the medical services. However, now, digitization has come through, which would drive revolution in the same healthcare vertical. The life sciences would go digitally innovative. This would be the way healthcare vertical would go in the next 10 years.

The global dental implants market is valued at US$ 4.2 Bn in 2021, and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 7.8 Bn expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2031. This intelligence study by Persistence Market Research projects industry insights to give better understanding of the global landscape. Globally, rising aging population has increases the demand for dental implants in the market.

Some of the major drivers which help in increasing demand for dental implants are rising aging population and growing concern for oral healthcare. Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry also supports the growth of dental implants market.

High cost of dental implants surgery in countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. supports the growth of medical tourism in different part of the world including Malaysia, Hungary, Costa Rica, and India. However, limited reimbursements for dental implants surgery are restraining the growth of the dental implants market.

Various technological advancements in dental implants such as Computer Aided Design (CAD), 3D imaging, mini dental implants, laser dentistry, sedation dentistry, and nanotechnology have improved dental surgical procedures.

Europe is the largest market for dental implants due to growing concerns regarding oral hygiene, increasing clinical adoption of dental implants therapy, and technological advancements. Some of the fastest-growing markets for dental implants in Europe are the U.K., France and Germany.

Titanium implants is the largest material-based segment and is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR over the decade.

The dental implants market in North America is expected to witness moderate growth attributed to aging population, rising awareness about oral health and technological advancement in dental implants surgery procedures. Adoption of advanced dentistry by North American people also plays important roles in driving the growth of the dental implants market.

According to the American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA), approximately 75% of American adults were suffering from various forms of gum diseases in 2008. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing dental implants market. Growing concern about oral health and medical tourism are some factors driving the growth of the dental implant in the Asia Pacific market.

Dental Implants Market Segmentation:

Material

Titanium

Zirconium

Procedure

Root-form implants

Plate-form implants

