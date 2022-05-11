Patient Positioning Accessories Market 2022 Global Projection By Key Players – Bionix Radiation Therapy, CDR Systems, Elekta AB, Qfix– Analysis and Forecast to 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Patient Positioning Accessories Market 2022

The global Patient Positioning Accessories Market is expected to go great guns in the next 10 years. It is slated to reach US$ 3 Bn by the year 2021. The CAGR would be 3%. With mixed reality in the foray, virtual objects could be integrated with the real-life ambience, thereby rendering simultaneous manipulation of digital twins. In other words, digital twinning is expected to be the future of healthcare vertical in the forecast period.

Rising number of medical procedures because of high occurrence of chronic diseases is the central point driving demand for patient positioning accessories. As indicated by a World Health Organization (WHO) report, around 23.6 million new instances of diseases are projected to be accounted for worldwide by 2031. High occurrence of chronic diseases, for example, malignant diseases and kidney problems, demand more diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, including radiation treatment.

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/28363

Technical innovations in sensors, such as cancer tracking sensors, MEMS sensors, and optic fibre technology, are estimated to drive market development. These systems assist in keeping patients in a stable and comfortable position during radiotherapy, while also assisting medical personnel delivering treatment.

The global patient positioning accessories market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3 Bn in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 3% over the forecast period (2021–2031).

Company Profiles:

Best Medical International Inc

Bionix Radiation Therapy

CDR Systems

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG

Elekta AB

IZI Medical Products

Klarity Medical Products

ORFIT INDUSTRIES NV

Qfix

Civco

Request for Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/28363

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Under the product segment, chairs hold maximum value in the market, owing to rising number of chronic diseases leading to increasing need for medical procedures.

By application, surgeries hold a notable revenue share of more than half in the market.

Owing to the rising cancer cases requiring surgeries, hospitals are expected to show lucrative growth among all end users at a CAGR of close to 5% through 2031.

The market in North America accounted for a share of over 30% in 2020, and is expected to experience significant growth over the next ten years.

Europe is the next dominating region with a market share of 28% in 2020, due to its flourishing medical devices industry.

The market in both, India and China is expected to expand at a CAGR of close to 5% through 2031.

“Increasing number of surgeries owing to rising chronic diseases, and technological advancements in the field of patient positioning accessories, are expected to drive market growth,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Increase in Product Launches – Imperative Strategy for Market Players

To sustain in the market, manufacturers are working toward development of innovative products that are not only suitable and required for radiation patient positioning but also for increasing the comfort level of patients. This is because, when the patient is comfortable, he will be more co-operative throughout the procedure. Furthermore, as cancer affects different parts of body, hence, for every patient there is a need for customization and development of products that can easily be utilized for multiple patients. Thus, most manufactures are focused on the development and approval of new products.

For instance, in October 2018, CIVCO Radiotherapy announced FDA Clearance and CE Mark for the Solstice SRS Immobilization System.

In 2018, Bionix Radiation Therapy announced the launch of its new subscription service. This is an online-based service that delivers a simple experience for customers and their facilities. Products that are offered in the subscription program are Embrace Thermoplastic, TruGuard, Accu-Tatt, MoldCare, and SecureFoam.

What else is in the report?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the patient positioning accessories market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021–2031,

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/28363

based on product (couch tops & overlays, thermoplastic masks & sheets, markers, immobilization systems, head rests, cushions, spacers & wedges, arm & wrist supports, locating & indexing bars, safety drapes, boot pads, surgical tables, chairs, and bite positioners), application (surgeries, diagnostic & imaging, and cancer therapy), and end user (hospitals, radiation/proton therapy centers, cancer research institutes, ambulatory surgical centers, and speciality clinics), across seven key regions of the world.

Key Questions Answered in the Patient Positioning Accessories Market Report

How is the Patient Positioning Accessories Market expected to grow over the projected period?

What direction is the Patient Positioning Accessories Market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?

What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the Patient Positioning Accessories Market in future?

What are the key market drivers in the Patient Positioning Accessories Market?

What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for Patient Positioning Accessories Market manufacturers?

What are the key developments and trends taking over the Patient Positioning Accessories Market?

Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the Patient Positioning Accessories Market?

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want and also We Provide you Table of Content.

About us:

PersistenceMarketResearch is an esteemed company with a reputation of serving clients across domains of information technology (IT), healthcare, and chemicals. Our analysts undertake painstaking primary and secondary research to provide a seamless report with a 360 degree perspective. Data is compared against rep/uted organizations, trustworthy databases, and international surveys for producing impeccable reports backed with graphical and statistical information.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com