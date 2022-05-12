Jason Benson, Owner Of Paulding County’s Skyren Concrete, Details Ongoing Work For Cherokee County

Dallas, Georgia Concrete Construction Company Contributes to Project Renovating Former Fire Station To Become The Charlie Ferguson Community Center

Dallas, Georgia, USA, 2022-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — Jason Benson, owner of Skyren Concrete Construction, discussed the company’s ongoing participation in the renovation of the Old Fire Station No. 9 in North Canton, Georgia into a new community center, serving both the residents of North Canton and the Pea Ridge Community. The community center will house after-school programs and senior activities, as well as host family reunions, events and other functions.

Supplying a component of the construction project requiring precision at every step, Skyren Concrete will be completing all of the footings for the entire renovation along with a concrete slab pour. The station was retired when a new Station 9 opened nearby.

“Providing the essential foundational components of this fire station renovation is a challenge we’re eager to complete,” said Benson. “Thinking ahead to all of the lasting memories that will be created at this locations for many years to come, definitely brings a smile to my face.”

Once improvements are completed, ownership will be transferred to the Charlie Ferguson Community Center Board. For more information on Skyren Concrete Construction’s partnership with Cherokee County, please contact Kurt Jensen at (770) 635-7400 or Kurt@SkyrenConcrete.com

About Skyren Concrete Construction

Skyren Concrete Construction began business in April of 2019 when purchased Sa-Fonce Concrete, an industry leading concrete company of over 40 years, established back in 1975. Sa-Fonce, which is now Skyren Concrete Construction, has worked with some of the largest developers, companies and general contractors in the United States. Some of these include Duke-Weeks Construction, Ray Weeks Construction, Beers Construction Company, Judwin Properties, Hess Corporation, IKEA, Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Chelsea Construction, Choate Construction, Marriott International, Raco General Contractors, VCC Construction, Ritz-Carlton and Osborne Construction.