The Facial Mask Market to stay exponentially put at a CAGR of 5% between 2020-2030

New York, United States, 2022-May-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The Facial Mask Market is bound to grow on a gracious note in the next 10 years. The healthcare vertical is shifting to “value” from “production”. This shift concerning collaboration (in place of competition) is expected to set new benchmarks in the Facial Mask Market. This fast-moving environment is expected to take the healthcare vertical by storm in the next decade.

Sedentary lifestyle, rising geriatric population, and increasing number of people suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, pulmonary disorders, and cardio vascular disorders have led to increase in number of surgeries. Use of facial masks during surgeries and rapid adoption of oxygen therapy is set to drive the growth of the facial mask market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32028

A substantial change in the burden of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) and asthma has been observed, which will widen opportunities for manufacturers in the facial mask market. Medical mask market growth has been massive during the COVID-19 pandemic, as personal protection equipment (PPE) is the need of an hour. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the facial mask market. Demand for N95 respiratory and surgical masks has been surging throughout the pandemic.

The global facial mask market is slated to expand at a CAGR of close to 5%, and cross a valuation of US$ 7 Bn by 2030-end.

Company Profiles:

3M Co

Honeywell International Inc

Dragerwerk AG & Co KgaA

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd.

Air Liquide Medical Systems

Cardinal Health

Koninklijke Philips NV

CAntel Medical Corp

Teleflex Inc.

ResMEd

Well Lead Medical Co Ltd

Ambu AS

Vincent Medical

Flexicare Medical Ltd

SunMed LLC

Besmed Request for Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/32028

Key Takeaways from Facial Mask Market Study

Based on product, anesthesia masks is the most profitable segment, and holds around half the market value share. This is due to increasing number of surgeries that require anesthesia administration.

In terms of usage, reusable facial masks is the leading segment, and is expected to grow 1.6X over the forecast period. Reusable masks are cost-effective and pose lower environmental burden.

During the COVID19 pandemic, many manufactures from Europe realized the potential of revenue growth and took the opportunity to launch various medical masks and respirators.

pandemic, many manufactures from Europe realized the potential of revenue growth and took the opportunity to launch various medical masks and respirators. Among the various distribution channels, hospitals and retail pharmacies lead the facial mask market. Hospitals are major consumers of facial masks due to high number of surgical procedures.

“Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, especially respiratory disorders, growing burden of surgeries, and increasing awareness regarding personal and patient safety are factors expected to boost the growth of the global facial mask market. The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted market growth due to the unstoppable demand for facial masks. Due to this impact, year-on-year growth has increased to 3.9% in 2020 from 3.7% in 2019,” says a PMR analyst.

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32028

Growing Trends in Facial Mask Market

Rising awareness about effective respiratory protection and management in developed countries such as the U.S. and U.K. are seen with promotional advertisements and training programs about the usage of facial masks. Such awareness programs will help in educating people and will ultimately surge the growth of the facial mask market.

Growing preference for non-invasive ventilation masks and circuits for long-term oxygen therapy patients has also been seen in recent times. This has reduced hospital and ICU stays. Growing popularity of these masks will propel facial mask market growth.

Expansion of Manufacturing Capabilities and New Product Launches – Key Strategies by Market Players

Key players in the facial mask market are expanding their manufacturing capabilities to meet the unmet demand for facial masks. The pandemic scenario has encouraged many manufacturers to focus on in-house production, and thus expand their market presence by reaching out to a larger population. For instance, Honeywell expanded its face mask production In Europe with a new manufacturing line in the United Kingdom, in May 2020. In July 2020, Drager expanded its capability for respiratory masks and opened a production facility in the U.K.

With e-Commerce becoming a convenient sales platform for facial mask manufactures, sales will increase further in the future.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the facial mask market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015 – 2019 and projections for 2020 – 2030, based on product (medical masks [anesthesia masks, non-invasive ventilation masks, oxygen masks, and aerosol masks], respirators [single strap masks, filter dust masks, half-face masks, full-face masks, and PAPRs]) usage (reusable and disposable masks), and distribution channel (institutional sales [hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, office-based clinics, skilled nursing facilities, diagnostic laboratories, and academic and research institutes] and retail sales [retail pharmacies, drug stores, mail over pharmacies, retail stores, and online sales]), across seven key regions.

About Us: Persistence Market Research

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com