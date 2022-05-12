Facial Injectable Market to Gain Huge Traction During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, May 12, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Facial Injectable Industry Overview

The global facial injectable market size was valued at USD 16.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030.

A growing focus on physical appearance among consumers has led to an increased demand for facial injectables in recent years. Increasing awareness regarding minimally invasive procedures due to various beauty campaigns being organized by key players in the market is also a driving factor for market growth. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has increased the time spent on video calls. Known as the ‘Zoom Boom’, several adults are becoming more aware of their appearance. This has increased demand for cosmetic surgeries, with Botox being one of the most popular products preferred.

Patients are also opting for cosmetic surgeries owing to ease of recovery while staying at home. Thus, the market has witnessed a spike during the pandemic and this trend is expected to boost further. The presence of well-established key players like Allergan, Sinclair Pharma, Galderma with a comprehensive injectable fillers portfolio treating a broad range of skin indications like wrinkles, pigmentation, plumping of lips, scars, restoring facial fullness as well as enhancing facial contours is expected to drive the demand for facial injectable procedures thereby boosting market revenue. Increasing social media exposure, rising effectiveness, and approvals for facial injectable as well as the escalating desire among the population to look aesthetically appealing and young is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Minimally invasive surgeries are rapidly replacing invasive surgeries. For instance, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in the U.S, nearly 18 million minimally invasive and surgical cosmetic products were performed in 2020, out of which nearly 16 million products were minimally invasive. Thus, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, coupled with the availability of a wide range of such treatment options, is driving the market growth. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), the U.S. was ranked 1st in terms of non-surgical products performed at a global level. Of these, injectables such as botulinum toxin and hyaluronic acid were among the most popular products performed. The country is backed by advanced treatment options and has the highest number of surgeons at a global level, with over 7,000 plastic surgeons as of 2019. These factors support market growth.

In June 2020, Allergan Aesthetics, a subsidiary of AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), received FDA approval for JUVÉDERM VOLUMA XC for the augmentation of the chin region in adults over the age of 21. Apart from this, in 2019, FDA approved, Jeuveau, which is similar to Botox, however, available at a lower cost compared to Botox. The product is found to be effective in reducing wrinkles. Signs of aging, include wrinkles and sagging of the skin due to low facial elasticity, dark spots, etc., and start appearing between 25 and 30 years of age and become more prominent from 30 to 65 years of age. Thus, the presence of a large population susceptible to various signs of aging is boosting the demand for facial injectable medicine globally.

The aesthetic industry witnessed a significant setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the initial quarters of 2020. However, many dermatologists reported that COVID-19 may act as a springboard that will drastically increase patient footfall post-pandemic. The survey conducted by Cynosure in June 2020 reported that the majority of the surveyed population showed a high willingness to opt for in-office non-invasive treatments. Even during the pandemic Botox and soft tissue fillers remained the most popular minimally invasive procedures in the U.S. This indicates that even though the facial injectable market faced a slight decline in the first half of 2020, it is going to recover strongly during the forecast period.

Facial Injectable Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global facial injectable market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Facial Injectable Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Collagen Hyaluronic Acid (HA) Botulinum Toxin Type A Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA) Polymer Fillers Polymethylmethacrylate beads (PMMA Microspheres) Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA) Facial Injectable Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Aesthetics Therapeutics Facial Injectable Regional Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America MEA



Market Share Insights

February 2020: Sinclair Pharma offered distribution partnership rights of Sculptra (poly-I-Iatic acid injectable) to Galderma SA specifically in Europe.

June 2020: Allergan Aesthetics, a subsidiary of AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), received FDA approval for JUVÉDERM VOLUMA XC for the augmentation of the chin region in adults over the age of 21.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Facial Injectable market include

Ipsen

Merz Pharma

Suneva Medical, Inc.

Medytox Inc.

Sinclair Pharma

Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Limited

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Prollenium Medical Technologies

Galderma

Allergan, Inc.

