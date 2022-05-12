Revenue From Sales of Ceramics Market To Witness Relatively Significant Growth During   2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Rockville, United States , 2022-May- 12 — /EPR Network/ — Global ceramics consumption volume was recorded ~462 thousand KT in 2018, which is anticipated to see a healthy ~5% Y-o-Y increase in 2019. The latest report published by Fact.MR reveals a promising growth outlook for the global ceramics market , over the course of coming years.

The clamor for optimal efficiency has fueled innovations and developments in passive electronic components landscape. The demand for passive components is significantly taking off, owing to their abilities to control the electron flow in a circuit. Ceramic capacitors represent a bulk of the overall passive component demand and are being actively sought-after across multiple Industry verticals.

Ceramic-based electronic components, such as ceramic capacitors, are emerging as viable alternatives to the metal and plastic variants for elevating the efficiency a notch higher. Ceramic capacitors are being actively embraced across multiple industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, and many more. Lately, various industry verticals are showing notable preferences for multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) on the back of multiple performance advantages coupled with substantial cost savings.

Global Ceramics Market by Category

By Product Type, Global Ceramics Market is segmented as: Traditional Advanced

By Application, Global Ceramics Market is segmented as: Sanitary Ware Abrasives Bricks & Pipes Tiles Pottery Others

By End-Use, Global Ceramics Market is segmented as: Building & Construction Industrial Medical Others

By Region, Global Ceramics Market is segmented as: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



In addition, the fulfillment of the demand for better aesthetic design, and structural reliability and sustainability of buildings without a significant increase in prices has been achieved due to the effective use of ceramics. Sustained demand for ceramics from the construction sector will continue to remain a key driving force for the ceramics market across the globe.

Fact.MR’s analysis also suggests that the despite the market is operated by several leading players as well as multiple smaller companies, at regional and global level, there are ample companies that maintain the focus on exclusively delivering high-quality ceramics. Major vendors have increased their R&D activities for new applications, and increasing use of traditional and advanced ceramics in various industrial end users, thereby escalating the demand for ceramics.

The study tracks growth of global ceramics market over the period of 2019-2029. According to the report forecast, the market volume will witness ~5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Manufacturers Meeting High Performance Demands

Rising popularity of advanced ceramics is being perceived as the key factor propelling ceramics market growth. To achieve attributes, such as bacteria and dirt resistance, manufacturers are leveraging advanced technologies, including nanotechnology, in manufacturing of high-strength and high-shelf life tiles and other ceramic flooring components, which typically witness high traction in industrial environments.

While companies are concentrating on new launches in the advanced, high-performance ceramic components category, electro mobility (electric vehicles) has been identified as their new target area of application. Surpassing the attributes of traditional materials, such as plastics and metals, advanced ceramics deliver excellent thermal conductivity, electrical insulation, and mechanical strength.

