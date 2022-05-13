Global Market For Hosiery Is Anticipated To Register Steady Growth, Clocking A CAGR Worth 4.8% During 2021 to 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Posted on 2022-05-13 by in Retail // 0 Comments

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —

 

Hosiery Market Report By Product Type (Body Stockings, Compression Stockings, Hold-ups, Socks, Tights), By Demography (Men, Women), By Price Range (Economy-priced, Mid-priced, Premium-priced), By Sales Channel (Modern Trade, Specialty Stores, Online) – Regional Forecast, 2021-2031

The global market for hosiery is anticipated to register steady growth, clocking a CAGR worth 4.8% across the forecast period ranging from 2021 to 2031. By 2021, the industry is likely to generate worth US$ 60 Bn in value. Amongst all market, sales across China are expected to remain the highest, registering a CAGR worth 5.2%.

Click here to get a sample report (with full table of contents, tables and figures):-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=121

Prominent Key players of the Hosiery market survey report:

  • Spanx Inc.
  • Adidas AG
  • Nordstrom Inc.
  • Wolford AG
  • Jockey International, Inc.
  • Golden Lady Company S.p.A.
  • L Brands, Inc.
  • CSP International Fashion Group S.p.A.
  • Gildan Activewear Inc.
  • Hanesbrands Inc.

Key Segments Covered

  • Product Type
    • Body Stockings
    • Compression Stockings
    • Knee-high/Hold-ups Hosiery
    • Stockings
    • Socks
    • Tights
    • Toe Socks
  • Demography
    • Hosiery for Men
    • Hosiery for Women
  • Price Range
    • Economy-priced Hosiery
    • Mid-priced Hosiery
    • Premium-priced Hosiery
    • Super Premium-priced Hosiery
  • Sales Channel
    • Hosiery Sales via Modern Trade
    • Hosiery Sales via Specialty Stores
    • Hosiery Sales via Online Stores
    • Hosiery Sales via Other Sales Channels

Need more information on our reporting methodology? Click here:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=121

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Hosiery Market report provide to the readers?

  • Hosiery fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Hosiery player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Hosiery in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Hosiery.

Full Access of this Report Is Available at

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/121

The report covers following Hosiery Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Hosiery market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Hosiery
  • Latest industry Analysis on Hosiery Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Hosiery Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Hosiery demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Hosiery major players
  • Hosiery Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Hosiery demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Hosiery Market report include:

  • How the market for Hosiery has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Hosiery on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Hosiery?
  • Why the consumption of Hosiery highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

For More Insights of Fact.MR Trending Report:

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/04/19/2424716/0/en/50-of-Brushless-DC-Motors-Revenue-to-be-yielded-by-Electricity-Generation-Applications-Fact-MR-Forecasts.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed . Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,
Seoul,100-768
South Korea
Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution