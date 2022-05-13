Global Market For Hosiery Is Anticipated To Register Steady Growth, Clocking A CAGR Worth 4.8% During 2021 to 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Hosiery Market Report By Product Type (Body Stockings, Compression Stockings, Hold-ups, Socks, Tights), By Demography (Men, Women), By Price Range (Economy-priced, Mid-priced, Premium-priced), By Sales Channel (Modern Trade, Specialty Stores, Online) – Regional Forecast, 2021-2031

The global market for hosiery is anticipated to register steady growth, clocking a CAGR worth 4.8% across the forecast period ranging from 2021 to 2031. By 2021, the industry is likely to generate worth US$ 60 Bn in value. Amongst all market, sales across China are expected to remain the highest, registering a CAGR worth 5.2%.

Prominent Key players of the Hosiery market survey report:

Spanx Inc.

Adidas AG

Nordstrom Inc.

Wolford AG

Jockey International, Inc.

Golden Lady Company S.p.A.

L Brands, Inc.

CSP International Fashion Group S.p.A.

Gildan Activewear Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Body Stockings Compression Stockings Knee-high/Hold-ups Hosiery Stockings Socks Tights Toe Socks

Demography Hosiery for Men Hosiery for Women

Price Range Economy-priced Hosiery Mid-priced Hosiery Premium-priced Hosiery Super Premium-priced Hosiery

Sales Channel Hosiery Sales via Modern Trade Hosiery Sales via Specialty Stores Hosiery Sales via Online Stores Hosiery Sales via Other Sales Channels



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Hosiery Market report provide to the readers?

Hosiery fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Hosiery player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Hosiery in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Hosiery.

The report covers following Hosiery Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Hosiery market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Hosiery

Latest industry Analysis on Hosiery Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Hosiery Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Hosiery demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Hosiery major players

Hosiery Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Hosiery demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Hosiery Market report include:

How the market for Hosiery has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Hosiery on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Hosiery?

Why the consumption of Hosiery highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

