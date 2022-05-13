Webcam Market Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, May 13, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Webcam Industry Overview

The global webcam market size was valued at USD 6.85 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing demand for real-time monitoring devices in residential locations, commercial and logistics security, and video conferencing is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Webcams are also seeing significant demand among temporary surveillance appliance manufacturers to record anti-social behavior, vandalism, fly-tipping, and detect criminals misusing public property. Webcams are video cameras used to capture real-time images or videos in the form of analog or digital signals. Present-day products are technologically advanced and they offer better streaming quality, resolution, frame rate, built-in microphones, and noise cancellation, among others. Owing to the vast advancements, webcams are being increasingly deployed in numerous applications including video conferencing, live streaming, and real-time monitoring.

The industry has evolved due to the rapid innovations and the integration of new technologies into product offerings to cater to the extensive customer base. From QuickCam, the first commercial webcam launched by Connectix in 1994, which could capture a 320*240-pixel resolution with a grayscale depth of 256 shades at 15 frames per second, webcams have come a long way.

The rising deployment of monitoring devices by federal bodies as a part of their digitalization initiatives is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. Several governments worldwide are incorporating surveillance systems to safeguard critical infrastructure and public places. Furthermore, the market has witnessed a notable rise in security and surveillance applications in residential locations, such as household security and outdoor safety in smart infrastructure. Webcams are also deployed in live events and sectors such as corporate healthcare for remote monitoring. In the healthcare sector, webcams are primarily used for remote patient monitoring for communication via store-and-forward and real-time methods for telehealth operators.

However, the ubiquity of internet-connected devices has increased the vulnerability of digital networks to cyberattacks, thereby causing security threats. As webcams work in line with computers and internet connections, the risk related to the privacy and security of data uploaded via the internet network is high. Hence, governments globally are focusing on imposing stringent regulations regarding the safety and security of sensitive information. The state government of California, U.S., set a ‘Security of Connected Devices’ bill designed to protect consumer information processed through the Internet on Things (IoT) devices from destruction, unauthorized access, use, or disclosure.

The COVID-19 pandemic has paved the way for a remote working culture. The increased demand for webcams to accommodate remote meetings, coupled with temporary production stoppages and factory shutdowns, decreased the availability of webcams on e-commerce websites, resulting in shortages during the initial months of 2020. However, market participants have nominally restarted their manufacturing plants to cope with the economic loss suffered. The rising adoption of webcams for telehealth monitoring in an attempt to virtually treat, diagnose, and minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission in hospitals premises has also created unprecedented demand for web cameras during the pandemic.

Webcam Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global webcam market based on product, technology, distribution channel, end use, and region:

Webcam Product Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028) USB Wireless

Webcam Technology Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028) Analog Digital

Webcam Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028) Brick & Mortar E-commerce

Webcam End-use Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028) Security & surveillance Entertainment Video conferencing Live events Visual marketing Others

Webcam Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America MEA



Market Share Insights

February 2020: Logitech launched its digital webcam, StreamCam, which includes video streaming at an impressive frame rate of 60 fps and a resolution of 1080p.

2019: D-Link Corporation partnered with Microsoft Corporation, one of the leading software manufacturers. The alliance allowed D-Link Corporation to deploy Microsoft’s Vision AI software to enable features such as object and facial recognition in its security and surveillance webcams.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Webcam market include

Logitech

Microsoft

Canon, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Sony Corporation

Razer, Inc.

