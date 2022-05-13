Mixed reality to augment the Quantitative Transcriptome Analysis Market

New York, United States, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The healthcare vertical is expected to accelerate based on IoMT (Internet of Medical Technology). The key players in IoMT help in designing and tuning to sophisticated custom software. Also, iTunes or Google Play catalogs have encompassed healthcare and wellness mobile apps. With synchronization with wearables like fitness trackers or pulsometers for using data collected via sensors placed on body for reporting/analysing health conditions, the Quantitative Transcriptome Analysis Market is there to take the healthcare vertical by storm in the next 10 years.

The DNA is the permanent, heritable, genetic information macromolecule which is transcribed by enzymes into RNA, a short-lasting information carrier. The transcriptome is the full set of all RNA molecules in a cell, a total number of cells or in a living organism.

The first efforts to investigate the complete transcriptome started in the early 1990s, and transcriptomics have made a widespread discipline owing to rapid technological advanced. Quantitative transcriptome analysis market is gaining importance as the drug discovery and development tool and in cancer research. Increasing complex human disease are expected to boost the application of quantitative transcriptome analysis in the future.

Increasing worldwide research and development activities for novel cancer therapeutics is expected to fuel the market growth of quantitative transcriptome analysis market. Higher funding allocations to the drug discovery and increasing use of biosimilars to treat severe diseases are propelling the rapid growth of quantitative transcriptome analysis market.

However, ethical and scientific concern of transcriptome analysis, and insufficient skilled personnel is expected to hamper growth of quantitative transcriptome analysis market in the future.

Market Segmentation

Based on the techniques RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq)

Microarrays

Expressed Sequence Tag (EST) Method

Serial Analysis of Gene Expression (SAGE) Method Based on product type Medical Instruments

Consumables

Services Based on an application Drug Discovery and Development

Cancer Research

Diagnosis

Disease Treatment Based on disease class Oncology

Neurology

Immunology

Others Based on an end user Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Diagnostics Laboratories

Cancer Research Laboratories

Academic Research

Key Players

The key players operating in the global quantitative transcriptome analysis market are: Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BGI Genomics, Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Macrogen, Agilent Technologies, 10x Genomics, Promega Corporation., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare, Fluidigm Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., and others.

