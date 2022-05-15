The Transbronchial Needle Aspiration Market to witness block chain simulation

CITY, Country, 2022-May-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Transbronchial needle aspiration (TBNA) is mainly used to obtain the core or cellular biopsy tissue from the lung lesions which are accessible by bronchoscopy. The TBNA is used to examine subclinical and parabronchial nodules as well as parenchymal abnormalities. The standard TBNA procedure uses a 21-G cytology needle or a 19-G histology needle with a flexible bronchovideo scope.

Bronchoscopy is being used by the operator to direct the target lesion like lymph node or lung mass. The transbronchial needle is then passed through the working channel of the bronchoscope. Through this the bronchial wall and the material is aspirated for histological analysis. Initially transbronchial needle aspiration was developed as a technique for the hilar lymph node and mediastinal biopsy.

Transbronchial needle aspiration technique offered pulmonologists a minimally invasive technique for the treatment of mediastinal non-small cell lung cancer. Transbronchial needle aspiration worked as an alternative technique to surgical mediastinoscopy.

Transbronchial needle aspiration is used in aspiration in paratracheal, carinal, and hilar lesions where the biopsy forceps cannot obtain a submucosal sample. Transbronchial needle aspiration is a minimally invasive, safe and cost effective method for the diagnoses of mediastinal or peripheral pathologies.

According to American Lung Association, lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide which accounted for 1.8 million new cases and 1.6 million deaths in 2012. The National Institutes of Health estimates that the cancer care cost the U.S. an overall $147.5 billion in 2015, $13.4 billion of which is due to lung cancer. An estimated 158,080 Americans are expected to die from lung cancer in 2016, accounting for approximately 27 percent of all cancer deaths.

Market for transbronchial needle aspiration is primarily driven by increasing incidences of lung diseases worldwide. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths around the world. In addition, increasing habit of smoking and technological advancements are also some of the factors which are increasing the demand for less invasive procedures and thus driving the growth of the global transbronchial needle aspiration market. However, less available treatment opportunities in the developing countries can hamper the growth of global transbronchial needle aspiration market.

Segmentation

The global market for transbronchial needle aspiration market is segmented on basis of application, end user and geography:

by Product type Endobronchial ultrasound-guided TBNA (EBUS-TBNA)

Conventional TBNA (C-TBNA) by Application Lymphatic Diseases

Lung Cancer

Others by End User Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cancer centers

Others

Among application type, lung cancer is expected to dominate the global transbronchial needle aspiration market. Among all end users of transbronchial needle aspiration, hospital is expected to experience highest growth over the forecast period. Based on product type, the market is segmented into Endobronchial ultrasound-guided TBNA (EBUS-TBNA) and Conventional TBNA (C-TBNA).

Endobronchial ultrasound-guided TBNA is currently more difficult and complicated technique. Due to the real time nature of the Endobronchial ultrasound-guided TBNA pulmonologists are taking more interest in the field of interventional pulmonology.

On the basis of geography, global transbronchial needle aspiration market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is expected to show the largest market share for transbronchial needle aspiration, followed by Europe, owing to the high adoption rate of technologically advanced devices.

The Asia-Pacific market is estimated to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the presence of large population base coupled with the high proportion of the geriatric population. However, the transbronchial needle aspiration market in Middle East & Africa shows a steady growth during the forecast period due to the presence of inadequate healthcare infrastructure and scarcity of professionals.

Some of the key players present in global transbronchial needle aspiration market are Olympus America, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medi-Globe GmbH and others.

