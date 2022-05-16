Personal Mobility Devices Market Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, May 16 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Personal Mobility Devices Industry Overview

The global personal mobility devices market size was valued at USD 11.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% over the forecast period.

In terms of volume, the market size was valued at 47,515 K Units in 2020. An increasing number of the target population, growing product development, and rising number of accidents causing disabilities are some of the key factors driving the market. The rising geriatric population and cases of chronic diseases across the globe are also major factors contributing to the market growth. According to a 2018 report by the WHO, the global geriatric population is anticipated to rise from 7% in 2000 to 16% in 2050. Moreover, according to the CDC, from 2013 – 2015, 54.4 million individuals in the U.S. were affected by arthritis.

Such conditions are long-lasting, resulting in the continuous use of mobility aids. It is estimated that by 2040, the number of adult arthritis patients will reach 36.4 million, thereby augmenting the demand for personal mobility devices. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies for purchased and rented devices are expected to drive the market. Few mobility devices, such as walkers, wheelchairs, canes, and crutches, are also covered under Medicare insurance Part B. A patient is required to pay 20% of the product price out of pocket and the remaining 80% is paid by Medicare. In addition, repairs and replacements of reimbursed mobility devices are also covered under the Medicare insurance.

The Indian government has initiated the Scheme of Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids/Appliances (ADIP Scheme) to help in procuring sophisticated, durable & modern, scientifically manufactured, standard aids & medical devices to promote social, psychological, and physical rehabilitation of people with disabilities. Moreover, this provision is expected to assist in enhancing the economic potential for purchasing mobility devices. Assistive devices are given to public work departments to promote independent living and to reduce the extent of disability. Technological advancements in products are among the most important drivers for the market.

The introduction of transfer lifts, mobility scooters, and automated rollators is expected to significantly improve the usage rates of mobility devices. Segway’s Personal Transporter, laser-enabled rollators by TOPRO for Alzheimer’s patients, and M300 Corpus HD Power wheelchair are some of the examples of technological advancements. However, the Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the global market as the demand and production of personal mobility device were decreased. However, the preparation of new proactive steps and policies will be worthwhile for new market entrants during the forecast period.

Wheelchair Market – The global wheelchair market size was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. Rising population of geriatrics and the rise in number of disorders such as spinal cord injuries requiring mobility assistance are some of the key factors driving the market.

The global scooters market size was valued at USD 32.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.1% from 2020 to 2030. The rising purchasing power of the middle-class population in developing countries and swift urbanization is expected to significant increase in demand.

Personal Mobility Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global personal mobility devices market on the basis of product and region:

Personal Mobility Devices Product Outlook (Volume, K Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Walking Aids Rollators Premium Low-cost Others (Canes, Crutches, and Walkers)

Wheelchairs Manual Powered

Scooters

Personal Mobility Devices Regional Outlook (Volume, K Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Market Share Insights

September 2020: Rollz introduced Parkinson’s rollators in an international trade fair—Rehacare. This product was developed for individuals suffering from freezing symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease. This rollator is among the most innovative creations of the company.

Rollz introduced Parkinson’s rollators in an international trade fair—Rehacare. This product was developed for individuals suffering from freezing symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease. This rollator is among the most innovative creations of the company. November 2019: Arjo obtained extraordinary equity in Atlas Lift Tech, which is associated in the distribution and management of comprehensive mobility programs through its innovative Lift Coach Model and Mobility Tracking Software Platform.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global personal mobility devices market include

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

GF Health Products, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Carex Health Brands, Inc.

Kaye Products, Inc.

Briggs Healthcare

Medline Industries, Inc.

NOVA Medical Products

Performance Health

Rollz International

