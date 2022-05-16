Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market Overview with In-depth Data and Forecasts 2025

San Francisco, California , USA, May 16 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Industry Overview

The global volatile organic compound gas sensor market size was valued at USD 141.7 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2025.

These sensors are used for measuring the concentration of various gases in their vicinity, such as ethene, benzene, methylene chloride, propane, acetone, and ethanol among others. Increasing awareness about air pollution is one of the key opportunity drivers for the market. The demand is expected to continue rising owing to features such as the detection of explosive or toxic gases at safe distances.

The increasing imposition of regulations and policies by government associations, such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), has resulted in the large-scale adoption in various industries. The volatile organic compound (VOC) sensors are compact in size and can be easily installed in harsh environments. Additionally, vendors are focusing on manufacturing products that are compact and have improved electronics and can provide real-time information regarding on-field activities.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market

At present, increasing awareness about indoor and outdoor air quality is driving the demand in industrial as well as private environmental monitoring. The efficiency of VOC gas sensors used in industrial applications is very low and consume more power at high temperature. Thus, the need for sensors with high accuracy and low power consumption is a critical driver for the current industrial sensor market.

New technologies, such as miniaturized Photo Ionization Detectors (PIDs) for measurement, Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) sensors for combustible gas, and additional types of substance-specific electrochemical sensors, are available for incorporation into multi-sensor portable instruments. VOC sensors are majorly used in the oil and gas industry to detect leaks on drilling platforms (upstream), pipelines, trailers and tanker vessels (midstream), and refining and storage facilities (downstream).

Developments in wireless sensors, miniaturized systems, and flexible electronics for consumer markets boost growth. However, the rise in the adoption of these wireless products with the Internet of Things (IoT) may hamper the wired VOC gas sensor market in the forthcoming years.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Sensors & Controls Industry Research Reports.

Formaldehyde Market – The global formaldehyde market size was valued at USD 7.81 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The global formaldehyde market size was valued at USD 7.81 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. Propane Market – The global propane market size was estimated at 195.3 million tons in 2016. Worldwide increasing energy demand created high consumption in industrial and commercial end-use is a key growth driving factor for the industry.

Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global volatile organic compound gas sensors market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Gas Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Single Gas Detection Sensor Multiple Gas Detection Sensor



Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Gas Sensor Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Photo-Ionization Detector (PID) Infrared-based Detection Metal-oxide Semiconductor Others



Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Gas Sensor Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) Oil & Gas Agriculture Automotive Chemical Industry Manufacturing Food & Beverages Metals & Mining Others



Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Gas Sensor Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East and Africa



Market Share Insights

February 2020 : The two contracts for the construction of offshore facilities for the Dalma Gas Development Project to Petrofac Emirates LLC, announcement by ADNOC. The two EPC contracts have a predicted value of over AED 6.06 billion and are anticipated to be finished by 2022.

The two contracts for the construction of offshore facilities for the Dalma Gas Development Project to Petrofac Emirates LLC, announcement by ADNOC. The two EPC contracts have a predicted value of over AED 6.06 billion and are anticipated to be finished by 2022. May 2019: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Wednesday approved the adjustment of a new sewage treatment plant (STP) at Okhla that would be proficient of treating 124 million gallons of wastewater per day and will come up at the cost of Rs 1,161 crore in three years.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global volatile organic compound gas sensor market include

ABB Ltd

Siemens AG

Aeroqual Limited

Alphasense,

City Technology Ltd

Bosch Sensortec

SGX Sensortech

Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

EcoSensors

GfG Europe Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor (VOC) Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.