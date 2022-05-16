Blood Pressure Maintenance Supplements Market by Key Players, Type, Application, Growth and Analysis – 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Blood Pressure Maintenance Supplements Market 2022

With the fact that AI technology would be helping the medical professionals in the execution of daily tasks, the other side states that hackers could also exploit this technology for attacking medical systems, and stealing protected healthcare information can’t be ignored. Medical cybersecurity professionals will have an uphill task herein. This would be the direction the Blood Pressure Maintenance Supplements Market would be going to in the next decade.

Hypertension is the most common condition and can go undetected for years and can be considered as a major cause of premature death. Blood Pressure is the force that blood exerts on the walls of the arteries, the blood vessels that carry the oxygenated blood away from the heart to the body. The pressure exceeding above 140/90 mmHg causes high blood pressure (or hypertension).

According to World Health Organization (WHO), worldwide about 1 in 5 adults live with hypertension, estimating 1.13 billion total population, most living in low and middle-income regions are expected to boost the blood pressure maintenance supplements market. Many people prefer supplements that help to maintain the blood pressure along with the medication or by avoiding it.

The COVID-19 outbreak has put tremendous pressure on healthcare services. The rise in the awareness by regional governments to follow a healthy diet in the COVID-19 pandemic situation may anticipate a significant growth of the blood pressure maintenance supplements market. The blood pressure maintenance supplements market is expected to experience positive growth during the COVID-19 outbreak due to patient preference to minimize the symptomatic risk associated with novel corona virus infections.

Globally, the blood pressure maintenance supplements market is primarily driven by increasing evidence of hypertension contributing to cardiac complications, stroke, kidney failure, blindness. Public awareness related to the complications concerned with hypertension is one of the major factors that fuel the blood pressure maintenance supplements market growth. Conversely, the rise in the research related to the blood pressure maintenance supplements market is expected to render lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

Major factors that hindered the global blood pressure maintenance supplements market like false claims and negative publicity about the product have adversely affected the credibility and reputation of the manufacturers.

The global blood pressure maintenance supplements market is segmented based on ingredient, form, patient type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the ingredient, the blood pressure maintenance supplements market is segmented as:

Essential Minerals

Mineral

Fiber

Folic acid

Vitamins

Probiotics

Omega-3

Others

Based on form the, blood pressure maintenance supplements market is segmented as:

Tablets

Capsules

Softgel

Extracts

Liquids

Others

Based on patient type, the blood pressure maintenance supplements market is segmented as:

Adults

Pregnant Women

Geriatrics

Based on distribution channel, the blood pressure maintenance supplements market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drugstores

Online Pharmacies

Based on region, the blood pressure maintenance supplements market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

Based on ingredient, omega 3 supplement holds the major market share as it is the only ingredient which is approved by the regulatory authority to maintenance the blood pressure. Based on the patient type, geriatric segment is expected to dominate blood pressure maintenance supplements market followed by the adults during the forecast period.

Hospital pharmacies is the largest distribution channel followed by retail pharmacies in the blood pressure maintenance supplements market. An online pharmacies projected to rise exponentially with increased adoption of online purchase in the blood pressure maintenance supplements market.

North America will continue to dominate the global blood pressure maintenance supplements market during the forecast period owing to high prevalence of lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension causing cardiovascular disease. Europe blood pressure maintenance supplements market is expected to gain significant traction with aging population in the region.

Asia-pacific region will remain lucrative as a result of high patient population and growing awareness regarding the high blood pressure and supplements importance to normalize the blood pressure. Brazil is lucrative emerging country in the Latin America and expected to lead the region in blood pressure maintenance supplements market. Middle East & Africa exhibiting least lucrative opportunities owing to poor access to healthcare.

Some key players operating in the blood pressure maintenance supplements market are Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG, Abbot Laboratories, Carlyle Group, Johnsons & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Amway, Bayer AG, Glanbia Nutritionals, Herbalife International, and other players.

