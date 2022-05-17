Enterprise Search Market SWOT Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2024

San Francisco, California , USA, May 17, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Enterprise Search Industry Overview

The global enterprise search market is expected to reach USD 8.90 billion by 2024, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc.

The increasing demand for time-saving data search solutions is expected to be the key growth factor for the enterprise search market. The increasing data volumes sourced from different gateways in the large enterprises has created a need for managing it. Enterprise search solutions help in organizing and managing this data, due to which these solutions have found a large adoption in large enterprises. Enterprise search solutions enable the availability of required data or information to the user from a pool of databases, emails, intranet, data management systems, and so on. It saves the operation time and money for the enterprise by efficiently managing information and searching for the required information without any hassles. Additionally, it offers a security layer by allowing only authorized personnel to access information.

The demand for relevant information and the emergence of technologies such as Software as a Service (SAAS) and cloud computing are further expected to favor the enterprise search market growth over the forecast period. The low maintenance and installation costs along with the elimination of technical support staff associated with these technologies are expected to fuel the enterprise search market growth. Data ambiguity and high implementation cost may act as a restraint to the market.

Enterprise Search Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global enterprise search market on the basis of end-use, enterprise size, and region:

Enterprise Search End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024) Government & Commercial Offices Banking & Financial Services Healthcare Retail Others

Enterprise Search Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024) Small Enterprises Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Enterprise Search Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024 ) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America MEA



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Enterprise Search market include

IBM

Coveo

Polyspot & Sinequa Inc.

HP Autonomy

Lucidworks

Dassault Systemes Inc.

Perceptive Software Inc.

Esker Software Corp.

Expert System Inc.

