Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Demand and Revenue Growth Analysis to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, May 17, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Clinical Decision Support Systems Industry Overview

The global clinical decision support systems market size was valued at USD 4.48 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The rising demand for quality care and integrated reliable technical solutions is one of the key trends escalating the market growth. Increasing adoption of information systems by hospitals and healthcare institutes and favorable initiatives taken by several governments worldwide are also stimulating the growth of the market. Clinical decision support systems are strictly regulated by authorities such as the FDA. Therefore, platforms introduced or in developmental phases are expected to fulfill relevant criteria set by the FDA and CE Mark. In addition, competitors have to take into account the non-violation of information technology and cyber laws to assure products’ integrity.

CDSS vendors and organizations have undertaken initiatives to help curb the pandemic. CDSS has become a vital tool in the fight against COVID-19 as it showed how healthcare teams can stay on top of the latest COVID information and intelligence, helping advance the quality of the care they provide. The Infectious Diseases Society of America endorsed repeating a COVID-19 test in patients with a moderate to the high probability of COVID-19. However, there was little direction about what factors cause a patient to have a low or high probability of contracting the infection. A team of infectious disease specialists at Massachusetts General Hospital worked around the clock. Thus, dedicated efforts led to the development of a CDS tool called COvid Risk cALculator (CORAL). The tool is embedded within the EHR. This is expected to positively impact market growth. Moreover, in October 2020, CORAL, an outpatient version was introduced. CORAL remained exclusive as the only algorithm that has been combined into routine, prospective clinician workflow through an EHR CDSS.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

Rapid advancements in the fields of biotechnology and bioinformatics are encouraging improvements and optimizations in data storage, management, and analytics platforms. The marketplace is anticipated to witness a large number of innovations following R&D projects backed up by large corporate investments. Integration of cloud computing and interoperability platforms in different systems will further promote smooth functioning and seamless data flow, thereby revving up the adoption of CDSS.

In recent years, there has been substantial growth in the number of hospitals and healthcare facilities adopting various types and levels of clinical decision support systems, indicating a significant potential for increased deployment shortly. In industrialized regions, demand for decision assistance based on factual evidence and real-time knowledge has increased at a quicker rate. CDSS makes physical order entry easier by allowing physicians to choose from a database of prescriptions. The growing number of patients attending clinics and hospitals has made it more difficult to keep track of and manage data for each one.

Over the past few years, the development of collaborations among CDSS providers and hospitals has witnessed a significant surge. Government recognition and initiatives to encourage the adoption of CDSS and EHR systems are estimated to further increase the demand. Integration with Electronic Health Records (EHR) improves the efficiency of clinical care by reducing the time to search for a patient’s history and clinical records. Furthermore, U.S. Government’s Health and Medicare Acts have endorsed CDSS, financially rewarding CDS integration into EHRs (Electronic Health Records). In 2013, around 41% of U.S. hospitals having an EHR also had a CDSS, while 40.2% of U.S. hospitals had cutting-edge CDS capability in 2017. In addition, companies are involved in partnerships to develop and provide software updated with the latest information.

Clinical decision-making is a complicated task that requires a knowledgeable practitioner, a supportive environment, and reliable informational inputs. The difficulty faced in quality clinical decision-making by healthcare entities can be addressed with the implementation of CDSS as a supportive tool. The emergence of CDSS has been recognized as an important tool to overcome issues in delivering high-quality care to patients by improving and streamlining the quality of healthcare delivery.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Healthcare IT Industry Research Reports.

Bioinformatics Market – The global bioinformatics market size was valued at USD 3.51 billion in 2013. Growing demand in the process of novel drug R&D and private and public funding initiatives to support R&D exercises are expected to be the key factors driving the market during the forecast period.

The global bioinformatics market size was valued at USD 3.51 billion in 2013. Growing demand in the process of novel drug R&D and private and public funding initiatives to support R&D exercises are expected to be the key factors driving the market during the forecast period. Electronic Health Records Market – The global electronic health records market size was estimated at USD 27.2 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030. Government initiatives to encourage healthcare IT usage is the key driver to this market.

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global clinical decision support systems market based on product, application, delivery mode, component, and region:

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Standalone CDSS Integrated CPOE with CDSS Integrated E.H.R. with CDSS Integrated CDSS with CPOE & E.H.R.



Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Drug-drug Interactions Drug Allergy Alerts Clinical Reminders Clinical Guidelines Drug Dosing Support Others



Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Web-based Systems Cloud-based Systems On-premise Systems



Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Hardware Software Services



Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Market Share Insights

April 2021 : Change Healthcare revealed InterQual 2021, the newest version of the corporation’s flagship CDS solution. This release features four innovative Medicare criteria elements along with a substantial amount of evidence-based content updates and enhancements, comprising new guidance for COVID-19 patients, addressing social factors of health, and suitable usage of telehealth.

Change Healthcare revealed InterQual 2021, the newest version of the corporation’s flagship CDS solution. This release features four innovative Medicare criteria elements along with a substantial amount of evidence-based content updates and enhancements, comprising new guidance for COVID-19 patients, addressing social factors of health, and suitable usage of telehealth. May 2020: DHIndia announced a partnership with EHRC@IIITB & HealtheLife to develop a CDSS for the screening of COVID-19. The partnership also included the formation of a minimal triage application for front-line doctors.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global clinical decision support systems market include

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Siemens Healthineers GmbH

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

athenahealth, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips)

IBM Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert Group (IG Farben)

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Order a free sample PDF of the Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.