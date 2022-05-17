The Wound Cleanser Products Market To Gloat Over Customized Healthcare At A CAGR Of 1.5%

New York, United States, 2022-May-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The healthcare vertical is growing at a rapid pace all over. There are hordes of healthcare opportunities available. Digitization is making a constructive entry to the vertical. As such, several life sciences companies are into collaborative innovation and advancements in drug- and diagnostics-related research. As such, the Wound Cleanser Products Market is bound to climb the digitized pedestal in the years to come.

Wound cleanser products are known to remove contaminants and foreign materials such as debris on the skin surrounding the wound and the surface of the wound, and come in solutions, sprays, gels, and wipes.

These cleansers are an effective means of infection control and help in preventing hospital associated infections through reduced frequency of change in dressings during treatment. This directly translates to a decrease in the unit cost in contrast to the traditional method of wound cleansing and tending.

According to the latest revised report published by Persistence Market Research, the wound cleanser products market is expected to witness a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period (2021 – 2031), to close in on a valuation of US$ 2.4 Bn by the end of 2031.

Company Profiles:

ConvaTec Group plc

Smith & Nephew plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

B.BraunMelsungen AG

Coloplast A/S

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Molnlycke Healthcare

3M

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for wound cleanser products is expected to swell 1.4X by 2031 as compared to its current market size.

The wetting agents segment, under product, is expected to hold more than 30% of revenue share in the market.

By end user, hospitals hold the highest market share in 2021, with sprays acquiring a significant market share of more than 25%.

Countries such as the U.S., Brazil, India, and China are expected to experience significant market growth over the coming years due to increase in awareness about wound cleansers and their cost-effectiveness.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a positive impact on demand forwound cleanser products, due to rising awareness regarding hygiene and prevention of infection through contact.

The market in South Asia is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 2.6%, closely followed by MEA at 2% CAGR, over the next ten years.

“Rise in cases of chronic wounds and diabetic foot ulcers is augmenting demand for wound cleanser products across the globe,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Collaboration & Acquisitions – Key Strategies by Market Players

Leading wound cleanser products manufacturers are strengthening their product portfolios through collaboration and acquisitions.

In January 2021, Integra LifeSciences completed the acquisition of ACell Inc. and its proprietary MatriStem UBM™, enabling the company to cater to complex wound management solutions in a comprehensive manner.

Various manufacturers are also focusing on growth strategies such as new product launches and FDA approvals.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the wound cleanser products market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for the period of 2021 – 2031, based on Product type (Wetting agents, Antiseptics, Moisturizers and others), Form Type (Solutions, Sprays, Foams, Wipes and Gels), Wound Type (Acute wounds, Chronic wounds and Burns) and end-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics, Long Term Care Centers and Home Care Settings), across seven key regions.

