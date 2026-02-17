Registration Opens for the 21st ALUMINIUM CHINA: Driving the Non-Ferrous Metals Industry into a New Era

SHANGHAI, China, 2026-02-18 — /EPR Network/ —Visitor registration has officially opened for the 21st ALUMINIUM CHINA, one of Asia’s leading trade events for the non-ferrous metals industry, scheduled for July 8–10, 2026, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

Set against a backdrop of global manufacturing restructuring and accelerating low-carbon transition, ALUMINIUM CHINA 2026 will introduce a series of strategic upgrades aimed at supporting the aluminium and broader non-ferrous metals sector as it adapts to new market demands. Organizers say the event will focus on cross-industry integration, intelligent manufacturing, and sustainable development, reflecting structural shifts in global supply chains.

Responding to Structural Changes in the Aluminium Market

The aluminium industry is entering a period of rapid transformation driven by the continued expansion of new energy vehicles (NEVs), the emergence of low-altitude aviation and humanoid robotics, and ongoing advances in material substitution and processing technologies. These trends are reshaping demand for lightweight, high-performance and low-carbon materials, significantly expanding the application scope of aluminium and related metals.

Building on more than two decades of industry development, ALUMINIUM CHINA 2026 aims to serve as a high-level international platform connecting producers, processors, equipment suppliers, and end users across the entire non-ferrous metals value chain.

Five Concurrent Trade Shows Under One Roof

A key highlight of the 2026 edition is the adoption of a “Five Concurrent Trade Shows” format. In addition to ALUMINIUM CHINA, the event will be held alongside Lightweight Asia 2026, Copper China 2026, Magnesium China 2026, and the 2026 Shanghai International Metal Recycling Expo.

The integrated format is designed to address growing demand for diversified materials and system-level solutions across industries such as automotive, electronics, energy, and advanced manufacturing.

According to organizers, the combined exhibition will feature 60,000 square meters of exhibition space, more than 650 exhibitors from around the world, over 35,000 professional visitors, including 4,000+ international attendees.

The one-stop platform is expected to improve sourcing efficiency and promote collaboration across aluminium, copper, magnesium, and recycling sectors.

Structured Hall Layout Highlights Materials, Equipment and Global Technologies

To enhance professional engagement, ALUMINIUM CHINA 2026 will adopt a precisely segmented hall layout, focusing on three core areas.

The Materials Hall will showcase innovations spanning primary aluminium, alloys, and high-end fabricated products, with a particular emphasis on applications for NEVs, packaging, consumer electronics, low-altitude economy, and robotics. Exhibits will highlight performance enhancement, lightweight design, and advanced material solutions.

The Equipment Hall will focus on technologies enabling digitalization and intelligent manufacturing. Exhibitors will present integrated solutions covering aluminium processing, automation, and smart production systems aimed at improving efficiency, quality, and sustainability.

The International Hall will bring together leading global technology providers and manufacturers, offering a platform for international exchange, technology showcase, and cooperation. The hall is positioned as a bridge between China’s non-ferrous metals industry and global markets.

Platform for Global Collaboration and Knowledge Exchange

By combining multiple trade shows with targeted hall segmentation, ALUMINIUM CHINA 2026 seeks to create a high-density, professionally curated environment for technical exchange, business matchmaking, and strategic dialogue. Organizers say the exhibition will play a key role in supporting the industry’s transition toward high-end, low-carbon and intelligent development models.

Visitor Registration Now Open

Online visitor pre-registration for ALUMINIUM CHINA 2026 is now open. Complete registration via the official link: https://reed.infosalons.com.cn/reg/ALU26/web/#/en/login?track=951ALJ before June 30, 2026 to receive an e-badge and waiver of the USD 15 on-site entry fee.

Industry professionals from around the world are expected to gather in Shanghai next July to explore emerging technologies, market trends, and collaboration opportunities shaping the future of the global non-ferrous metals industry.

For more information, visit Aluminium China’s official website: https://www.aluminiumchina.com/en-gb.html.