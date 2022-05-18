Worldwide Demand For Decabromodiphenyl Ether Industry Is Expected To Increase 1.5 Times Between 2021 And 2031 To Reach Us$400 Million | Fact.MR Forecasts

The global decabromodiphenyl ether industry was worth  US$270 million in 2020, which  is expected to increase  1.5 times between 2021 and 2031  to reach US$400 million . Flame retardants such as decabromodiphenyl ether are becoming a required component in many polymer-based industries and the manufacture of electrical and electronic equipment, increasing the use of decabromodiphenyl ether.

Using a multidisciplinary approach, Fact.MR crafts a comprehensive analysis of the historical, current and future prospects of the global Decabromodiphenyl Ether and the factors driving such growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have brought critical and accurate insights into each industry and region through thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industry and digitization tools to bring our customers cutting-edge, actionable insights about decabromodiphenyl ether. To enhance the reading experience, the report begins with a basic overview of the decabromodiphenyl ether and its classification.

Prominent Key Players of Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market Survey Report

  • Tosoh Corporation
  • ICL-IP Europe BV
  • Suli Chemicals
  • Shouguang Weidong Chemical
  • Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.
  • Wingar Fengtei Chemical
  • AvansChem Spezialchemikalien
  • AccuStandard
  • Unibrom Corporation
  • Acuro Organics Ltd.

Key segments covered

  • degree of purity

    • Decabromodiphenyl ether with 83% purity
    • Decabromodiphenyl ether with 97% purity

  • Material

    • Polyolefin Decabromdiphenylether
    • Polyvinylchlorid Decabromdiphenylether
    • Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Decabromodiphenyl Ether
    • polyurethane decabromodiphenyl ether
    • Polypropylene decabromodiphenyl ether

  • stop using it

    • Decabromodiphenyl ether for building and construction
    • Decabromodiphenyl ether for electronics and electrical appliances
    • Decabromodiphenyl ether for automotive and transportation
    • Decabromodiphenyl ether for textiles
    • Decabromodiphenyl ether for other end uses

The insights for each vendor consist of:

  • company profile
  • SWOT-Analyse
  • Main Market Information
  • market share
  • Sales, prices and gross margin

What Insights does the Decabromodiphenyl Ether report offer readers?

  • Fragmentation of Decabromodiphenyl Ether by Product Type, Purpose and Region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream feedstocks, downstream demand and the current market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Decabromodiphenyl Ether player.
  • Various government regulations on the consumption of decabromodiphenyl ether in detail.
  • Influence of modern technologies such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence and social media platforms on the global decabromodiphenyl ether.

The report includes the following Decabromodiphenyl Ether market insights and reviews, which are helpful to all participants involved in the Decabromodiphenyl Ether market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and demand for Decabromodiphenyl Ether
  • Latest industry analysis on the Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market with key analyzes on market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key Trends Analysis of Decabromodiphenyl Ether market and changing consumer preferences in major verticals.
  • Change in Decabromodiphenyl Ether demand and consumption of various products
  • Key trends underscoring key investor funding in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services
  • Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of the major players of Decabromodiphenyl Ether
  • Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market sales in the US will continue to grow due to growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • The demand forecast for decabromodiphenyl ether in Europe remains stable as many countries like the UK, France and Germany focus on fueling growth

Questionnaires answered in the Decabromodiphenyl Ether Report include:

  • How has the decabromodiphenyl ether market grown?
  • What are the current and future prospects of the global Decabromodiphenyl Ether based on region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the decabromodiphenyl ether?
  • Why is decabromodiphenyl ether consumption highest in the region?
  • In what year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

