Wearable Electronics to Revolutionize the Glucose Analyzers Market

The Glucose Analyzers Market is expected to be unstoppable shortly. The upcoming period is there to dwell on predictive analytics. As such, vital information of patients through lab results and prescriptions could be easily accessed and the subsequent course of action could be decided upon. This effective streamlining of the hospital workflows is expected to help a great deal in reducing duplication of patients’ data. This is how the healthcare vertical is expected to progress.

Diabetes is one of the major cause of death. Diabetes is considered to be one of chronic disease and around 425 Mn adults were living with diabetes in 2017, globally. A point-of-care glucose analyzer is a medical device used to detect diabetes mellitus in a short period of time. The progression and occurrence of microvascular complication can be controlled by improving glucose in the blood.

In hospitalized settings glycemic control is measured by using point-of-care glucose analyzer devices. These point-of-care glucose analyzers provide an immediate result due to this infused or subcutaneous insulin can be adjusted in a more physiologic and timely manner. The healthcare practitioner should be aware of the point-of-care glucose analyzers limitations to ensure the accuracy of the result for blood-glucose.

Rising prevalence of diabetes around the world is one of the major reason for the rising market growth of point-of-care glucose analyzer market. Immuno based analyzer takes 3-5 days to provide result due to which delay in management of diabetes has been observed.

This result in a rising demand for better treatment options and better glucose monitoring detection device, which has grown the demand and growth of point-of-care glucose analyzer market. The innovation and introduction of point-of-care glucose analyzer have become more prominent in the medical field.

Point-of-care glucose analyzer provides rapid results within 10-30 minutes, hence, the data obtained can be immediately used in the management of patient clinical care. In particular, the management and diagnosis of diabetes mellitus are largely transferred to the outpatient setting, hence, point-of-care glucose analyzer can be very useful for outpatient settings.

Moreover, point-of-care glucose analyzer can also be very useful for self-care at home, school, and workplace. The advantage of providing immediate results makes the point-of-care glucose analyzer become a very necessary device for the management of diabetes in the outpatient and inpatient setting.

This advantage increasing the market growth of point-of-care glucose analyzer market and are expected to gain huge demand in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

Product type Handheld POC Glucose Analyzer

Benchtop POC Glucose Analyzer Sample Blood

Saliva End Users Hospitals

Office Based Setting

Home Care Setting

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

