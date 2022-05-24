Amerigo Scientific Supports Microbiology Research with the Launch of HHD BROTH

New York, USA, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ — Amerigo Scientific, a distribution company focused on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science research communities, now introduces HHD Broth to the research community. This new product can be used for the detection and differentiation of heterofermentative and homofermentative lactic acid bacteria.

Microbiology is a biological science that deals with the identification and characterization of microorganisms and their interactions with their surrounding environment. Microbiology consists of several sub-disciplines, including bacteriology, mycology, phycology, parasitology, and virology. The study of the ecology, biology, physiology, and genetic mechanisms of these diverse organisms provide important insights into other scientific fields, including medicine, agriculture, fermentation, and food processing.

Amerigo Scientific offers a wide range of chemicals and reagents, media, antimicrobial susceptibility testing solutions and food safety testing molecular solutions for public health, clinical laboratories, food companies, environmental screening and pharmaceutical laboratories. It now expands product portfolio and provides HHD BROTH (Catalog Number: M001088813BIO) for researchers, the medium that can be used in the detection and differentiation of heterofermentative and homofermentative lactic acid bacteria.

Lactic acid bacteria are widely distributed in nature and participate not only in production, but also in the spoilage of acidic foods. According to their metabolic properties, they can be divided into two physiological groups: heterofermentative bacteria and homofermentative bacteria. Heterofermentative lactic acid bacteria produce carbon dioxide, lactic acid, acetic acid, ethanol and mannitol from hexose; homofermentative lactic acid bacteria mainly produce lactic acid from hexose.

Homofermentative-Heterofermentative Differential (HHD) Broth now is available at Amerigo Scientific, which can be applied for microbiology research. AS a distribution company, Amerigo Scientific aims to integrate global superior product resources and technical resources to provide scientists with the latest, professional solutions.

“This new product further strengthens our microbiology research materials offering, and we are ready to meet our customers’ increasing demand for single-use research tools,” said Nina Cooper, Ph.D., the chief scientist at Amerigo Scientific. “We will continue to expand our portfolio to give us the ability to work closely with our customers, and provide more access to customized solutions for them. With our professional team, equipped with perfect technical support and thoughtful customer service, we are always ready to provide individualized customer service with high standards.”

For more information about the HHD BROTH or any other details about Amerigo Scientific’s research products, please visit https://www.amerigoscientific.com.

About Amerigo Scientific

Amerigo Scientific is a distribution company that focuses on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science research communities. Although it is a new company, Amerigo Scientific’s founder has had more than 20 years of rich experience in the biomedical and biochemical fields, and has established close contacts with key personnel in top international pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic research institutes, and government research agencies. It has a professional team, as most of its employees own a graduate (Ph.D. or master) degree in life science, so they can understand customers’ questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service with high standard.