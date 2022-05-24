Creative Diagnostics Launches Antibody-dependent Enhancement Assay Services

New York, USA, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ — As a consulting and experimental service provider specializing in virology and microbiology, Creative Diagnostics recently introduces comprehensive services for antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) assay. Flow cytometry, plaque assay or qPCR method are used to evaluate the ADE effect of test articles on virus infection in Fc receptor bearing cells.

Antibody-dependent enhancement mainly refers to effects in the body caused by pathogen infection. In 1964, Hawkes and his team at the Australian National University first proposed the hypothesis of “antibody-dependent enhanced infection” in arboviruses and named it ADE. ADE showed that at low concentrations of immune serum, viral replication was promoted rather than inhibited. A variety of viruses have been found to have ADE effects, such as Ebola virus, West Nile virus, dengue virus, hepatitis C virus, and rabies virus.

ADE assays and their in vitro assays can serve as benchmarks for careful evaluation of next-generation vaccines or targeted drugs. More importantly, the ADE effect is essentially a part of the body’s immune regulation, and a clear understanding of its mechanism may provide an opportunity and direction for the development of new drugs for infectious diseases with a clear pathogen infection. Creative Diagnostics now offers comprehensive services for ADE testing. It uses flow cytometry, plaque assay, or qPCR methods to assess the ADE effect of test articles on viral infection in Fc receptor-bearing cells.

“We have established stable cell lines that express Fc gammaRIIA, and will take a proper approach including flow cytometry, plaque assay, or qPCR to evaluate your test articles. We use known concentration of purified enhancing and isotype antibodies for internal control. Each plate contains untreated and uninfected controls to control the variability across plates,” said Dr. Jessica Waldorf, chief scientific officer of R&D department of Creative Diagnostics. “In addition, we optimized the analysis using 96-well plates to reduce the volume of test materials required. This in turn allows parallel neutralization tests and/or multiple replicates to improve robustness.”

With infection and analytical expertise, Creative Diagnostics provides researchers with the strongest portfolio of antiviral and antimicrobial in vitro testing services. Faced with growing demand for novel antiviral and antibacterial compounds for the treatment of infectious diseases, Creative Diagnostics can test these compounds in vitro to determine their potential efficacy in in vivo models.

As an expert in the antiviral field, Creative Diagnostics has provided a wide range of antiviral services to evaluate the inhibitory activity of candidate inhibitors. It also offers a variety of tailored antiviral assays to reveal the mechanism of action of novel antiviral drugs. Creative Diagnostics is constantly developing and optimizing new antiviral assays for other viruses. All antiviral studies can be performed in transformed or primary cells for cytotoxicity tests.

If you want to know more details about ADE assay services or have any other questions about our research solutions, please visit Creative Diagnostics at https://antiviral.creative-diagnostics.com.

