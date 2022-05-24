Thyroid Eye Treatment Market to strike gold with digitized innovation

New York, United States, 2022-May-23 — /EPR Network/ —

With the established fact that AI technology would be helping the medical professionals in execution of daily tasks, the other side stating that hackers could also exploit this technology for attacking medical systems and stealing protected healthcare information can’t be ignored. Medical cybersecurity professionals will actually have an uphill task herein. Genetics is also being used in treatment. This would be the direction Thyroid Eye Treatment Market would be going to in the next decade.

Thyroid eye disease is the inflammation of the eye muscles, eyelids, tear glands and fatty tissues behind the eye. The inflammation leads to swelling of the eye, eyes and eyelids become red and eye ca be pushed forward. The movement of the eye also affects, as both eyes do not move in sync which may result in the double vision.

Thyroid eye disease also known as Graves’ Orbitopathy or Ophthalmopathy which is an autoimmune condition, this condition often affects thyroid gland and makes it hyperactive in most of the cases. The thyroid eye disease can affect anybody whose thyroid gland is overactive or underactive or even functioning normally. Around 25% of people with graves’ disease can develop thyroid eye disease.

Increasing prevalence of the autoimmune conditions like thyroid eye disease is the prominent driver in the thyroid eye treatment market. In developing countries, increasing number of patients who seek the advice from ophthalmologists rather than general physician further helping to enhance patient compliance driving the growth of the thyroid eye treatment market. Increasing number of thyroid related problems further expected to drive the growth of the thyroid eye treatment market.

The severity level of the thyroid eye disease is chronic in about 50% of patients which makes the treatment even more necessary and prolong, increased treatment duration further expected to drive the growth of thyroid eye treatment market. Improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing number of ophthalmologists expected to enhance the quality of thyroid eye treatment, driving the growth of the thyroid eye treatment market. Increasing early diagnosis rate and subsequent treatment seeking rate expected to fuel the growth of the market in developing regions as well.

Manufacturers in thethyroid eye treatment marketare focusing on the developing novel therapy for the thyroid eye in turn contributing significantly to the market growth. Whereas, lack of any definitive thyroid eye treatment approach may hamper the growth of the thyroid eye treatment market.

The global thyroid eye treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug type,, route of administration, distribution channel and region

By the drug type, the global thyroid eye treatment market can be segmented as:

Corticosteroids

Vitamins

Monoclonal Antibody

Others

By route of administration, the global thyroid eye treatment market can be segmented as:

Oral

Topical

By distribution channel, the global thyroid eye treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

The manufacturers in the thyroid eye treatment market are taking extended efforts to develop novel therapy for the thyroid eye treatment. For example, University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center is evaluating teprotumumab for the thyroid eye treatment. By drug type, the global thyroid eye treatment market is expected to be dominated by the corticosteroids. By route of administration, the global thyroid eye treatment market is expected to be dominated by topical. By distribution channel, the thyroid eye treatment market is expected to be dominated by retail pharmacies due to higher patient footfall.

North America is expected to be the most lucrative region in the global thyroid eye treatment market due to higher prevalence of the disease in the region. Latin America thyroid eye treatment market is expected to witness steady growth owing to increasing treatment seeking rate.

Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative thyroid eye treatment market owing to superior availability of the treatment options. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the emerging thyroid eye treatment market due to improving state of infrastructure in the region. Middle East & Africa is expected to be the least lucrative region in the global thyroid eye treatment market due to lower diagnosis and treatment seeking rate.

Market Players

The key participants operating in the global thyroid eye treatment market are:

Bausch And Lomb Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pharmos Corp.

Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co Inc.

Allergan plc.

Novartis AG

Eyevance Pharmaceuticals LLC

Pfizer Inc.

Horizon Therapeutics plc.

