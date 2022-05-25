University House Midtown Offers Off-Campus Student Housing

Atlanta, Georgia, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — University House Midtown is pleased to announce they offer convenient off-campus student housing solutions for individuals attending Georgia Tech. The complex is located close to campus to make it more convenient for students to attend their classes and on-campus activities.

At University House Midtown, students can choose from various floor plans, including one-bedroom apartments to live alone and two, three, and four-bedroom apartments to share with their friends. Individuals can also be matched with random students through the roommate matching program. The per-person rent includes furnishings, Internet access, and water and sewer. Garage parking is available for an additional monthly fee.

University House Midtown strives to make college life more enjoyable with features like a fitness center, a sky lounge with a private deck and downtown skyline views, a large, two-story clubhouse, a terrace-level swimming pool with a tanning ledge, an entertainment area, an outdoor 14-foot LED TV, and more. Retail and food options are also available on the ground floor.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus housing options can find out more by visiting the University House Midtown website or by calling 1-404-815-1170.

About University House Midtown: University House Midtown is an off-campus housing solution for students attending Georgia Tech. The housing complex offers everything students need to enjoy a comfortable, independent lifestyle. With the per-person contracts, students don’t need to worry about roommates who can’t pay their fair share.

