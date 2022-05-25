The Grove at Huntsville Offers a Complete Student Lifestyle

Huntsville, Texas, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — The Grove at Huntsville is pleased to announce they offer a complete student lifestyle for individuals attending Sam Houston State University. The off-campus housing complex provides students with a comfortable, independent lifestyle close to campus.

At The Grove at Huntsville, students can choose from various floor plans to meet their living needs, including two and three-bedroom units to share with their friends or meet new friends through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate includes everything students need to live comfortably, including furnishings, in-unit laundry, high-speed Internet access, water and sewer, a monthly electricity allowance, and access to all the community amenities.

The Grove at Huntsville understands students want to live an independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus. They provide a complete experience with features like a resort-style pool, sand volleyball and basketball courts, a fire pit, grilling stations, a 24-hour fitness center, a 24-hour business center, a tavern-style game room, and more. The complex also features a dog park, making it a pet-friendly housing solution for students. Social events are held throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the complete student lifestyle offered can find out more by visiting The Grove at Huntsville’s website or by calling 1-936-291-0324.

About The Grove at Huntsville: The Grove at Huntsville is an off-campus housing complex serving students attending Sam Houston State University. The apartments offer everything students need for a comfortable, independent lifestyle close to campus with affordable per-person rental rates. Students will enjoy a better quality of life during their college years.

Company: The Grove at Huntsville
Address: 2101 Sycamore Avenue
City: Huntsville
State: TX
Zip code: 77340
Telephone number: 1-936-291-0324

