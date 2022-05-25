Alert Protective Services Helps Customers Install a Security Alarm System

Chicago, Illinois, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Alert Protective Services is pleased to announce they have made it easier for customers to install a security alarm system in their homes. The Alert Protective Direct is making home security a simple solution for homeowners.

When customers turn to Alert Protective Services to provide them with reliable security solutions, they will put together the most effective system to give homeowners the protection they deserve. With the Alert Protective Direct system, customers can install their security systems by following a few simple steps. Once the system is installed, customers can rely on the same level of service they would get from a security system installed by professional installers.

Alert Protective Services understands the value of protecting the home, giving homeowners access to the various options they need to feel safe and secure in their homes. After installing a home security system, customers will get the 24/7 monitoring they need to detect problems when they arise and alert the appropriate authorities for fast action.

Anyone interested in learning about the Alert Protective Direct system can find out more by visiting the Alert Protective Services website or by calling 1-773-692-3864.

About Alert Protective Services: Alert Protective Services is a full-service alarm system company providing commercial and residential services to their customers. They offer fire alarms, security alarms, controlled access systems, video surveillance, home automation, and more. Their customers can rely on them for the high-quality service they deserve to protect their properties.

Company: Alert Protective Services

Address: 3833 N. Cicero Ave

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60641

Telephone number: 1-773-692-3864

Fax number: 1-773-545-8940