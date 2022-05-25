Global Sales Of Hair Grooming Products Industry Analysis Shows That Global Sales Enjoyed Year-On-Year (YoY) Growth Of 2.9%| Fact.MR Study

Hair Grooming Products Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031Fact.MR’s newly-released hair grooming products industry analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.9% in 2021. Shampoos and conditioners displayed positive growth of 2.6% and3.2%, respectively, over the same year, with demand for hair gel also seeing a fair rise.

Prominent Key players of the Hair grooming market survey report:

  • L’Oreal
  • Unilever
  • Goody Products Inc.
  • Conair Corporation
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • Revlon
  • Kao Corporation
  • Avon Product Inc.
  • Aveda Corporation
  • The Procter & Gamble Company

Key Segments Covered in Hair Grooming Products Industry Research

  • Based on Product
    • Shampoos
    • Hair Oil
    • Conditioners
    • Hair Styling Products
    • Hair Colour
  • Based on Distribution Channel
    • Hair Grooming Products Sold at Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
    • Hair Grooming Products Sold at Departmental Stores
    • Online Sales of Hair Grooming Products
    • Hair Grooming Products Sold through Other Retail Formats

