Holabird’s 4-day Minerals Galore & Western Americana Auction will be held June 2-5 in Reno, Nevada

Reno, NV, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC will hold a four-day Minerals Galore & Western Americana Auction, June 2nd thru 5th, starting at 8 am Pacific time all four days, online and live in the gallery at 3555 Airway Drive in Reno. Hundreds of collectible lots will come up for bid, at price points that will appeal to seasoned collectors and novices alike.

Day 1, on Thursday, June 2nd, is notable because bargains and dealer lots – which had been offered on the last day of Holabird’s multi-day sales in the past – have proven to be so hugely popular they will now kick off this event, with lots 1000-1155 (155 lots total). Other categories will include militaria (Civil War, World Wars I & II, etc.), firearms and weaponry, general Americana (geographically sorted ephemera), toys, collectibles, art and Native Americana.

A Day 1 highlight lot is the group of six framed Thomas Kinkade reproduction prints, not signed or numbered. These are reproductions of paintings of cottages, bridges, and landscapes. There is a seventh print that is not a Kinkade. It is a reproduction of a painting of a Texaco gas station and general store in a rainstorm. All of the prints are beautifully matted and framed. Overall sizes vary from about 16 ¾ inches by 13 ¾ inches to 24 ¼ inches by 20 ½ inches (est. $300-$400).

Also offered on Day 1 will be a lot of four diplomas (or certificates) from Montana schools, including Mt. St. Charles College (now Carroll College) in Helen (1927); Chinook High School (1922); University of Montana Pharmaceutical Chemist degree (1921); and a Bachelor of Arts degree issued in 1928 (est. $160-$400); and a group of nine travel-themed Hummel figurines from West Germany, ranging in size from 4 inches in height to 6 inches tall (est. $120-$200).

Day 2, on Friday, June 3rd, will feature the entertainment industry (autographs, music, etc.), sports, Black Americana, cowboy, fraternal organizations, gaming, model railroading, political, tobacco, saloon, beer and liquor, bottles and marbles, tools, World’s Fairs, jewelry and watches, philatelic (postcards, revenue stamps, stamps, postal history) and photography – 565 lots in all.

An expected Day 2 high achiever is the 1940s-era, 8 inch by 10 inch color photograph of the legendary baseball player Joe DiMaggio (1914-1999), shown striking a batting stance in his New York Yankees uniform (est. $200-$350). The photo is inscribed to “Marita” and the signature is crisp and clear. DiMaggio grew up in Martinez, California, the son of a fisherman. He went on to earn a place in the Hall of Fame and was briefly married to the equally famous Marilyn Monroe.

Also up for bid on Day 2 is a vintage metal tip tray, most likely from the late 19th century, circular, about 4 ¼ inches in diameter, with an image of a young woman with flower earrings (est. $100-$150); and a nice collection of philatelic die and plate proofs of the 1873 series – 18 stamps in all (est. $100-$500). Three are overprinted “Specimen” (the one-cent varieties).

Day 3, on Saturday, June 4th, will feature furnishings and décor, minerals (including display minerals), fossils and gold and ore), mining lots (ephemera and equipment), numismatics, to include badges, bullion, coins, currency, ephemera, exonumia (numismatic items other than coins and paper money, such as tokens, medals, or scrip), foreign and medals; and tokens.

Being sold on Day 3 is quite possibly the best collection of primary source documents related to James B. Leahy, a prominent figure in Montana’s mining industry. He was a stock promoter in Butte and other towns and was involved in the ownership and management of several mining companies. The circa 1884-1894 archive consists of sixteen binders in three boxes and includes hundreds of letters to Leahy and correspondence from family and friends (est. $5,000-$8,000).

Also being offered on Day 3 are two lots from the Chunlin Zhu collection: a gorgeous carved wood tiger boasting a high polish, 48 inches by 36 inches by 16 inches; and a large amethyst cavern geode, containing large deep purple amethyst crystals from ½ inch to 3 inches across, 15 inches by 18 inches by 11 inches. Both lots carry identical pre-sale estimates of $2,000-$3,000.

Day 4, on Sunday, June 5th, will feature books, maps, stocks and bonds (including mining and railroad), and transportation (including stagecoach, ships and railroad) – a total of 570 lots.

Day 4 features what might end up being the top lot of the auction: an Alta No. 2 Copper Mining Company stock certificate issued on Sept. 22, 1863, #162 for 50 shares to Leander Sawyer. The stock is noteworthy because it was signed by Frank Bret Harte signs as secretary. Bret Harte was an acclaimed American short story writer and poet, best remembered for short fiction featuring miners, gamblers, and other romantic figures of the California Gold Rush (est. $4,800-$10,000).

Also being sold on Day 4 are two city directories for Oakland, Alameda and Berkeley, Calif., one from 1886-1887, the other 1887-1888 (est. $320-$1,000). The directories give the names, occupations and residences of all adults, plus societies, associations, city governments and more. Also up for bid is a Carbonate King Mine (Montana) stock certificate, dated Oct. 5, 1888, issued to Nettie Wilson, for 5,000 shares, signed by both the president and secretary (est. $240-$400).

Online bidding via iCollector.com, LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Auctionzip.com.

The full catalog can be viewed online now, at www.holabirdamericana.com. For those planning to attend the auction in person, regulations and protocols regarding COVID-19 may be enforced.

Color catalogs are available by calling 1-844-492-2766, or 775-851-1859.

To learn more about Holabird Western Americana Collections and the four-day Minerals Galore & Western Americana Auction, June 2nd thru 5th, please visit www.holabirdamericana.com.

