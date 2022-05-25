School of the Art Institute of Chicago Opens Registration for Summer Classes

Chicago, Illinois, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — The School of the Art Institute of Chicago is pleased to announce they have opened registration for summer classes. Students interested in taking classes this summer are encouraged to register to secure their spots in the classes of their choice.

At the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, students will explore the arts to prepare them for a career in a creative field. The school offers degrees in all types of art, including animation, art history, digital imaging, product design, sculpture, sound, fine arts, and more. With summer courses available, they make it easy for students to complete their degrees faster and provide them with continuous education throughout the year to inspire them to create all year long. To sign up for summer courses, students can use the convenient search function to explore their options and find the courses that best fit their degree path.

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago is dedicated to training the artists of today and tomorrow with degree programs, continuing education, and more. They strive to instill creativity in their students with effective teaching from experienced instructors in each field.

Anyone interested in learning about the registration for summer classes can find out more by visiting the School of the Art Institute of Chicago website or by calling 1-800-232-7242.

About the School of the Art Institute of Chicago: The School of the Art Institute of Chicago offers a vast selection of creative degree programs to prepare students for a future in the arts. With degree programs, continuing education, and independent classes, students can further their creative ventures. All classes are taught by qualified instructors who have extensive experience in the subject they teach.

