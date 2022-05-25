Transmission Shaft Seals Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Market – Water Wastewater Pipe Market

Market Value – US$ 45 Mn By The End Of 2029

Market CAGR Value – ~5% From 2019-2029

Market Forecast Year – 2019-2029

The global sales of water and wastewater pipes reached 35,764 Kilotons in 2018, unveils the new research report on the water and wastewater pipes market by Persistence Market Research. According to the study, the water and wastewater pipes market is projected to grow at ~5% CAGR in the forecast period. Increasing investments for the enhancement of wastewater treatment infrastructure in developing countries are expected to propel the growth of the water and wastewater pipes market. According to the analysis, rising demand for water supply and distribution as well as sewage and drainage management in urban and rural centers, along with the increasing demand for uninterrupted supply of water is driving the growth of the water treatment sector. This, in turn, is set to directly contribute to the growth of the water and wastewater pipes market. Furthermore, stringent rules and regulations implemented by governments for industrial wastewater treatment, recycling, and reuse are contributing to the growth of the water and wastewater pipes market. The global water and wastewater pipes market reflected a value of ~US$ 25 Mn in 2018, which is expected to reach ~US$ 45 Mn by the end of 2029.

Increasing Surface & Ground Water Withdrawals Driving Market Growth

According to Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the U.S. government spent around US$ 18 Bn on water and waste water management in 2018. This amount was spent on new pipeline installation, operations, and maintenance of water and wastewater management. In addition to this, installation of new pipelines in border crossing points of North America for oil, natural gas, and electricity pipelines drives the growth of the North America pressure and drainage pipes replacement. This factor is subsequently fueling the global water and wastewater pipes market growth. The demand for steel pipes from end-use industries such as oil & gas, mining, and petrochemical, especially for drilling, transportation, and exploration, is projected to bolster the market growth.

As per the PMR study, leading players in the water and wastewater pipes market are offering a wide range of products with advanced characteristic properties and minimum lifecycle cost. Demand for large pipes with large diameters for construction and infrastructure activities is anticipated to drive the growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, numerous manufacturers have invested comprehensively in research & development for manufacturing abrasion-resistant, durable, lightweight, and cost-effective pipes, which gives impetus to the demand for water and wastewater pipes.

High Traction in Demand for Plastic Pipes in Water and Wastewater Pipes Market

Plastic is progressively being preferred as a suitable material type for manufacturing water and wastewater pipes due to its inherent features such as abrasion and corrosion resistance, high durability against climatic conditions and dynamic pressure along with its light weight, and affordable pricing. Owing to these features inclination towards using plastic pipes is increasing in industrial and agricultural users in water and wastewater pipes market. The technological innovations such as PVC, cPVC and HDPE pipes are propelling the demand for plastic pipes in replacement of ageing concrete and steel pipes. These factors are projected to uplift the growth in water and wastewater pipes market.

Water and Wastewater Pipes Market: Vendor Insights

PMR’s business analysis also highlights instigating insights of the competitive scenario of the water and wastewater pipes market and differential strategies of key market players. Some prominent players in the market are Georg Fischer, Vallourec, Tenaris SA, JM Eagle, Inc., Geberit S.A., ISCO Industries, and Welspun Group, among others. In addition, several significant players in the water and wastewater pipes market are adopting various strategies related to consumer demand, such as new product launches and noteworthy development in R&D to enhance their product portfolio and upgrade their products in technological aspects. Moreover, government utilities in developed and developing economies are pivoting the focus on adopting the PPP model for water and wastewater management.

