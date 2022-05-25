Ventilated Seats Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2021-2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Ventilated Seats Market: Introduction

According to latest research by Persistence Market Research, Ventilated Seats Market is set to witness sound growth during 2021-2031. The demand is expected to grow between CAGR of 4% to 6% by value during 2021-2031. The growing requirement for lighter, comfortable and advanced seating systems in the latest technology equipped vehicles by the customer is likely to boost the growth of ventilated seats market.

Ventilated Seats Market: Dynamics

Ventilatedseats are one of the advanced seating systems used in luxury and premium vehicles. The growing trend of sales in the passenger cars with superior quality of automotive seats produced by the manufacturers complying with comfort is the main driving factor for the growth of ventilated seats sales.

The rise in the demand for advanced cabin comfort systems have enhanced the demand for ventilated seats. These types of seats provide comfort during hot and humid weather to the occupants, and during winter the seats are heated up to maintain the body temperature. This not only helps the occupants relaxed but also make the ride comfortable.

With rising per capita income, urbanization, technology advancement and growing sales of light weight vehicles, air conditioned seats market is expected to gain high momentum in the coming years.

Ventilated Seats Market: Segmentation

The passenger car segment holds significant share in the sales of ventilated seats.The increasing sales of luxury and premium vehicles have benefited the ventilated seats demand, as many luxury vehicles are equipped with ventilated seats.

There has been a great change in the customer perception and preferences in terms of convenience and comfort of automobiles across the world. In recent years, there has been significant improvement in the disposable income, purchasing power and awareness among the customers which is increasing the sales of passenger car equipped with advance cabin comfort features.

Thus, Original Equipment Manufacturers are also giving tough competition in offering better quality ventilated seating system in the passenger vehicles. The manufacturers are heavily investing on advance technology by designing the best suited and comfortable seating systems in the vehicles.

Ventilated Seats Market: Regional Outlook

In Asian countries such as China, India, Japan, and ASEAN countries among others have growing demand of premium and luxury vehicles this due to the rise in the per capita income and growing young population which is impacting the growth of passenger cars.

Due to the change in the government regulations related to the taxes and excise duties, there has been a spike in the sales of passenger cars through low production costs. The trend of change in the economic regulations related to emission control, tax implications and technology upgradation is likely to boost the growthin the region as customers are looking for safety, convenience, quality and comfortness in the seating systems of automobiles.

Ventilated Seats Market: Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers are

Faurecia SA

TS TECH CO. LTD.

Magna International Inc.

Adient PLC

Gentherm Inc.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

DURA Automotive Systems

Continental AG

Mulfingen GmbH & Co. KG

Kongsberg Automotive ASA

Lear Corp.

