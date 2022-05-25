Demand For Organic Chicken Is Expected To Increase By 14.5% Of CAGR In Value Between 2021 And 2031– Fact.MR Study

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-May-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Organic Chicken Market Forecast Report by Form (Frozen, Raw/Fresh, Organic Processed Chicken), by Product (Organic Chicken Breast, Organic Chicken Wing), by Pack Type (Vacuum Skin Pack, Shrink Wrap), by Buyer Group, by Distribution Channel – Regional Forecast 2021-2031

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the demand for organic chicken is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2021 and 2031. Furthermore, the report predicts that the consumption of organic chicken will reach US$11.1 billion by the end of 2031. As of 2021, the market is expected to be worth US$2.8 billion .

Prominent Key Players Covered in Organic Chicken Market Survey Report:

Tyson Foods Inc.

pilgrim pride

Perdue Farms Inc.

Sanderson Farms Inc.

Promotes Farms

Plainville Farms LLC

Inglewood Group

Bell & Evans

Plukon food group

Eversfield Bio

Key segments covered

shape Frozen organic chicken Raw/fresh organic chicken Processed organic chicken

Product Type Whole organic chicken Organic Chicken Breast Organic Chicken Wings Organic Chicken Thighs Other types of organic chicken

group of buyers Organic chicken for food processors and manufacturers Organic chicken for HoReCa Organic chicken for households & homebuyers

packaging type Vacuum skin packaging Modified atmospheric packaging outer packaging shrink wrap Vacuum formed packaging

sales channel Direct sale of organic chicken Selling organic chicken through Modern Trade Selling organic chicken through online stores Wet stores sell organic chicken Sale of organic chicken through retail chains Selling organic chicken through other distribution channels



What insights does the Organic Chicken Market report offer the readers?

Fragmentation of organic chicken by product type, end use and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream feedstocks, downstream demand and the current market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of every Organic Chicken player.

Various government regulations on the consumption of organic chicken in detail.

Impact of modern technologies such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence and social media platforms on the global organic chicken.

The report provides the following Organic Chicken Market insights and assessments, which are helpful to all participants involved in the Organic Chicken Market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and demand for organic chicken

Latest industry analysis on the Organic Chicken Market with key analyzes on market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key Trends Analysis of Organic Chicken market and changing consumer preferences in major verticals.

Changed demand for organic chicken and consumption of diverse products

Key trends underscoring key investor funding in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of the major Organic Chicken players

Sales in the US organic chicken market will continue to grow, driven by growing consumer confidence and the economic recovery

The forecast for organic chicken demand in Europe remains stable as many countries such as the UK, France and Germany focus on fueling growth

Questionnaires Answered in Organic Chicken Market Report Include:

How has the organic chicken market grown?

What are the current and future prospects of global organic chicken based on region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for organic chicken?

Why is organic chicken consumption the highest in the region?

In what year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

