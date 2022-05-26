The Foody Gram Helps Restaurants Save Thousands in Fees with Custom Restaurant Online Ordering System

Las Vegas, USA, 2022-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — The Foody Gram helps restaurants and food trucks market their products through online channels. Their services, commission free online ordering software, social media management, and web design and hosting allow food trucks, restaurants, cafes, and caterers to expand their digital presence, reach new customers, and share their products with customers easily.

The Foody Gram, through its online food ordering system, helpsrestaurants reach their clients more conveniently and extensively. Their customerssave an average of 20-30% on online ordering commission fees when switching from third party delivery platforms.

The benefits that ‘The Foody Gram’ offers to you are:

Increased sales: Online Orders bring in 30% more revenue than in-person or phone orders.

Online Orders bring in 30% more revenue than in-person or phone orders. Easy to use: The Foody Gram’s professionals manage the platform for their clients, ensuring that everything runs smoothly and according to the client’s needs.

The Foody Gram’s professionals manage the platform for their clients, ensuring that everything runs smoothly and according to the client’s needs. Increase customer engagement:90% of customers research restaurants online before deciding where to eat.Through Social Media Marketing and eye catching web design, The Foody Gram boosts the restaurant’s online presence, leading to more exposure and, as a result, more orders.

The Foody Gram saves restaurant owners time and money by making changes and edits for you.They help you achieve clarity in what you need and maximize your efforts from beginning to end using their tried-and-true process.

How does it work?

Select The Services You Need.Choose from a Restaurant Online Ordering System, Web Design, or Social Media Management. After selectingthe plan, sign up on their website to get started. Send them your restaurant’s menu, logo, and food images via email or via the linkin the email you receive upon signing up. Once the process is done from your side, they’ll draft a menu for you within the next 5 working days. Share your menu everywhere you are and start generating traffic to your web page.

To know more about their work and the services, reach them at+877-762-1512.

You can also follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube for more updates.

About the Company:

The Foody Gram was started by a digital marketing firm in 2020 that wanted to help restaurants, food trucks, and other eateries reach more customers. The firmassistsrestaurants and food trucks with online services like web design, social media, and online ordering. With the help of The Foody Gram’s Online OrderingSoftware, people can easily order food, reserve a table, or get help with takeaways. The software benefits in increasing your restaurants online presence and getting more customers,thusincreasing their revenue.