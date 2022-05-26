Which segment accounted for the largest Digital Marketing Software Market share?

San Francisco, California , USA, May 27, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Digital Marketing Software Industry Overview

The global digital marketing software market size was valued at USD 56.52 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered a paradigm shift in the way individuals use different apps, has positively impacted market growth. As such, app developers have been particularly reviewing their advertising set-ups and improving their capabilities to push for more accountability and transparency with partners in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic and the subsequent economic downturn. For instance, in September 2020, HubSpot, Inc. of the U.S. announced the introduction of new updates and features to its platforms for helping businesses in meeting the challenges posed by the outbreak of the pandemic. The additional features include enterprise sales CRM, an expanded personalization functionality, and scalable contacts pricing models.

The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing preference among individuals for mobile devices to obtain information on the go and subsequently the continued transition from desktop PCs to smartphones. The growth can also be attributed to the proliferation of smartphones, which has triggered the consumption of digital media and is prompting marketers to push more online ads on social media and other digital platforms for a larger exposure and more visibility. The continued shift from wired communication to wireless communication and subsequently the growing adoption of wireless communication devices, which is expected to trigger the consumption of digital media, also bodes well for the growth of the market over the forecast period. Advertising companies are increasingly following digital marketing channels and providing publishers with advanced advertising capabilities.

Advertisers are increasingly turning to mobile advertising as smartphone usage rises and high-speed mobile networks continue to roll out. Retailers emphasize the use of location-based advertising services and offer shoppers individualized updates on items, offers, and discounts, resulting in an increase in the need for digital marketing. When visitors enter malls or shopping centers, location-based advertising sends them notifications on their mobile devices informing them of various discounts and offers. In other words, the increased use of smartphones has provided new chances for marketers to engage with customers and enhance their relationships. This is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the digital marketing software market in the forthcoming years.

Continued digitalization has revolutionized how organizations operate and execute their business strategies. Digital marketing software has mainly provided companies with an effective tool to connect with various stakeholders in the market through multiple channels, including email, instant messaging, and social networking. The unabated rollout of high-speed data networks and the growing popularity of social media are encouraging companies to spend aggressively on digital marketing, thereby driving the adoption of digital marketing software. Companies can leverage digital marketing software to enhance customer engagement through multiple channels, such as instant messaging, social networking, and mobile apps, among others. Digital marketing software also allows companies to integrate various digital channels and analyze advertising campaigns in real-time.

However, concerns over data security and privacy protection are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Malware injections, use of insecure Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), phishing attacks, and social engineering attacks are some of the major issues surrounding cloud-based digital marketing software. As enterprises have a large data repository of business and customer data, any of the above security issues could lead to events, such as data theft and identity theft, and culminate into major losses.

Virtual Production Market – The global virtual production market size was valued at USD 1.60 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8% from 2022 to 2030.

– The global virtual production market size was valued at USD 1.60 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8% from 2022 to 2030. Digital Rights Management in Media & Entertainment Market – The global digital rights management in media & entertainment market size was valued at USD 1.74 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% from 2021 to 2028. Digital disruption and the increasing expanse of high bandwidth internet networks are allowing the easy distribution of media content across users.

Digital Marketing Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital marketing software market based on solution, service, deployment, enterprise size, end-use, and region:

Digital Marketing Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) CRM Software Email Marketing Social Media Search Marketing Content Management Marketing Automation Campaign Management Others

Digital Marketing Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Professional Services Managed Services

Digital Marketing Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Cloud On-premise

Digital Marketing Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Digital Marketing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Automotive BFSI Education Government Healthcare Manufacturing Media & Entertainment Others

Digital Marketing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

April 2021: HubSpot, Inc. expanded its CRM platform with the launch of Operations Hub. With this product, users can automate a variety of time-consuming operations easily while maintaining a clean database and, ultimately, taking a more active part in formulating the company’s strategies.

April 2021: Adobe Inc. partnered with FedEx to increase e-commerce innovation. The integration of ShopRunner (an e-commerce platform and a subsidiary of FedEx Services) and Adobe Commerce is a multi-year initiative.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global digital marketing software market include

Adobe, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hubspot, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Marketo, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

com, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

