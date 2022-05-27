Smart Medicine to Drive the Lincomycin Hydrochloride Market

New York, United States, 2022-May-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The pharmaceutical industry is making use of AI for discovering new-fangled drugs. January 2020 witnessed the invention of the very first drug molecule using AI, whose patent lay with Japanese and British scientists. The medicine is being used for treating OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder). Likewise, several promising formulas are being discovered as an outcome of AI-enabled lab experimenting. This would how the Lincomycin Hydrochloride Market look in the near future.

Lincomycin hydrochloride is extracted from a substance formed by the growth of a member of the Streptomyces lincolnens (lincolnensis group) and is classified as the monohydrated salt of Lincomycin. Lincomycin hydrochloride is sold under the brand name linocyn, as is the single brand name existing in the Lincomycin hydrochloride market. Lincomycin hydrochloride can either be injected in the patient’s body or administered orally.

Lincomycin hydrochloride is considered to be one of the best known antibiotics that is widely used for killing a wide range of bacteria that involve Propionibacterium acne, Streptococcus pneumonia, Staphylococcus, and various others. Lincomycin hydrochloride neutralizes the bacteria’s function by disabling their ability of forming necessary proteins which let them survive.

Lincomycin hydrochloride is mainly administered to patients dealing with throat infections, skin infections, gastrointestinal infections and even respiratory tract infections. As per statistics estimated by various research organizations, lung infections affect approximately 4 million people annually.

The U.S. also encounters an estimated 50,000 deaths annually because of S.aureus infections. Lincomycin hydrochloride is used as a treatment plan for several lung disease indications.

The consistent increase in cases of pneumonia and various other lung infections, majorly among the middle-aged population, has fueled a hike in the demand for quick and advanced treatment option, which is further expected to boost the demand for lincomycin hydrochloride market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, infections caused by S.aureus, like staphylococcal, is one of the major causes of generation of toxins in human body and resulting into major issues such as food poisoning, boils, cellulite and others. This is expected to create immense opportunities for the lincomycin hydrochloride during the forecast period.

However, side effects associated with the use of lincomycin hydrochloride and the dosage of lincomycin hydrochloride like, colitis, heavy flow diarrhea, or even bleeding could obstruct market growth for lincomycin hydrochloride during the forecast period.

On the basis of Dosage Form, Lincomycin Hydrochloride Market can be segmented as:

Capsules

Tablets

Injectable

On the basis of Age Group, Lincomycin Hydrochloride Market can be segmented as:

Pediatric

Adults

Geriatric

On the basis of Application, Lincomycin Hydrochloride Market can be segmented as:

Skin Infections

Gastrointestinal Infections

Respiratory Tract Infections

Bone and Joint Infections

ENT infections

Others

On the basis of Distribution Channel, Lincomycin Hydrochloride Market can be segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Others

Geographically, global lincomycin hydrochloride market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, South Asia, Oceania, East Asia, Europe, and the MEA. North America’s market for lincomycin hydrochloride is expected to hold a prominent share owing it to the large pool of patients with dermatology and ENT related infections in the region.

Lincomycin hydrochloride is highly in demand for respiratory tract infection. In addition, growing online sales for lincomycin hydrochloride is anticipated to drive the Europe’s lincomycin hydrochloride market.

Developing nations like Asia-Pacific are projected to witness a robust market growth during the forecast period lincomycin hydrochloride. Increase in healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructure and increase in availability of lincomycin hydrochloride in countries like China, India, and Australia are also expected to fuel lincomycin hydrochloride demand in the Asia-Pacific region, further boosting the overall market for lincomycin hydrochloride.

Some of the market participants in the Global Lincomycin Hydrochloride market identified across the value chain include: Pfizer Inc, NanYang Pukang Pharmaceutical Co., ltd, Henan Pharmaceutical Co. Lincomycin hydrochloride Ltd, Anhui Wanbei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, and Topfond.

