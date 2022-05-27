Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Dynamics And Future Growth Report 2025

San Francisco, California , USA, May 27, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Ceramic Matrix Composites Industry Overview

The global ceramic matrix composites market size was worth USD 3.29 billion in 2018 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period owing to the high-temperature stability, exceptional mechanical properties, and vast scope of applications offered by Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC). Growing demand, especially from defense applications such as, sensor protection, infrared domes, and multi-spectral windows are projected to spur the growth.

The production process of CMC consumes significant amount of energy which ultimately increases cost of the final product, thus, making it useful only in high-end applications such as defense, aerospace, and thermal management among others. The market growth has been significantly influenced by the high cost of ceramic fibers.

Unlike carbon fibers which are used in most of the composites and, thus are produced in bulk quantities; ceramic fibers are produced in small quantities thus refraining them from the cost benefits associated with mass production. However, technological developments in metal mining and joining technology is expected to lower the overall development cost of ceramic matrix materials in near future.

Factors such as, rapid changes in technology, rising customer preference, and intense competition prevailing in the market encourage companies to undertake R&D as well as technological advancements to maintain their market share. Moreover, there has been increasing utilization of CMC for improved performance, sturdy structures, and higher comfort in applications such as thermal management, electronics, and high-end sports equipment.

Properties such as high heat resistance of ceramic matrix composites allow them to function with little or no cooling. Such factors are projected to assist the substitution of metal components and conventional alloys by CMC, which in turn is anticipated to bode well for market growth. Moreover, growing demand from aviation industry is expected to propel the demand. Several global companies are investing in the developing countries to cater to the growing need for these composites from various application industries.

CMC production is an energy-intensive process; hence technology providers are marking efforts to develop more energy efficient production processes to lower the overall cost. Moreover, these R&D activities are being supported by developed nations through public-private partnerships and joint ventures.

A classic example of such collaboration is The Continuous Lower Energy, Emissions, and Noise program (CLEEN), implemented by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in partnership with five aviation manufacturers, namely, Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Honeywell, Pratt & Whitney, and General Electric (GE). The CLEEN initiative focusses on development of technologies to reduce fuel burn, emissions, and noise in aircraft.

Carbon Fiber Market – The global carbon fiber market size was valued at USD 2.25 billion in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global ceramic matrix composites market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Ceramic Matrix Composites Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025) Oxide Silicon Carbide(SiC) Carbon Others



Ceramic Matrix Composites Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025) Aerospace Defense Energy & Power Electrical & Electronics Others



Ceramic Matrix Composites Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights

April 2021: Rolls Royce enlarged its control in Southern California for the R&D of CMC material for next generation aerospace and aircraft engine components. The motive of R&D was to expand lighter and stronger CMC to improve the performance by focusing on lowering fuel consumption, noise and emissions.

Rolls Royce enlarged its control in Southern California for the R&D of CMC material for next generation aerospace and aircraft engine components. The motive of R&D was to expand lighter and stronger CMC to improve the performance by focusing on lowering fuel consumption, noise and emissions. March 2019: SGL Carbon and Solvay participated to expand advance carbon fiber composites for aerospace applications. These fibers are evolved to lower the costs as well as emission of CO2 and to increase the fuel efficiency.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in ceramic matrix composites market include,

3M Company

CeramTec International

General Electric Company

Coorstek, Inc.

COI Ceramics, Inc.

UBE Industries, Ltd.

