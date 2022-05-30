Keith Oswald – Chief of Equity and Wellness at School District of Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County, FL, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ — Keith Oswald is an expert and professional senior educational administrator. He has worked at different posts at the School District Of Palm Beach County. His professional priority is to ensure students receive the help they need no matter what challenges they face. Over the years He has worked hard to help these young souls. It gives him great joy to see his students blossom.

Keith Oswald started as just a classroom teacher and worked at the Verde and Barton elementary schools from May 1993 to Oct.1997. His leadership qualities, expertise in this sector, and his dedication towards improving the quality and standard of education earned him early success. Soon he became an assistant principal at the coral reef elementary and manatee elementary.

Keith Oswald joined south grade elementary as the principal in May 2000 where again he polished the school in every possible way using my excellent management skills. Under his leadership, the school was able to improve its ranking from grade D to Grade A. He raised the PYG in reading to the highest ever in the whole school district.

The School District Of Palm Beach County is the 10th largest school district in the USA. It has 180 schools under it. 109 are elementary, 34 are middle, and 23 are high schools. It was founded in 1909 and operates many alternative, ESE, and intermediate schools.

His hard work and dedication led him to become a local instructional superintendent at the New York City board of education in May 2005. He helped in making productive collaboration with well reputed and world-class post-secondary institutions like Harvard University, Penn State, and Lehmann College.

Keith Oswald rejoined the School District Of Palm Beach County as the restructuring administrator in June 2007 and made plans to improve the work quality of the staff.

Keith Oswald as the principal at the Boynton beach community high school (June 2008-May 2011), increased the graduation rate from 66% to 80%.

He was promoted to other positions in the School District and support schools in many different ways as Area 5 Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, and Assistant Superintendent of Safety and Learning Environment(June 2011-September 2014)

He ensured no F rated schools in FY 2017 as the chief academic officer (September 2014-March 2018)

He arranged and built online learning mechanisms and necessary health measures as deputy superintendent chief of schools (March 2018-July 2021) due to the challenges faced by the pandemic.

Currently, He is serving the School district of Palm Beach County as chief of equity and wellness. He looks for any unaccounted for students and takes every possible measure to improve the mental health of students.

He attended the Niagara County Community College, Sanborn for his Associate of Humanities, Liberal Arts degree. He completed a degree of Bachelor of Science, Exceptional Education, and Elementary Education in May 1993 from the State University College at Buffalo, NY. He polished his skills by achieving a degree of Education Specialist, Educational Leadership, and Master of Education, Educational Leadership from Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL.

