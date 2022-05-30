Automotive Switches Market Sales Projections Forecast Positive Growth Through 2031 : Fact.MR

Fact.MR’s recent market analysis reveals a steady growth prospects for the automotive switches market based on thorough analysis of the prominent trends prevailing in the automotive industry. Increasing demand for electronic components in automobiles, growing preference for comfort and luxury in automotive interior and expansion of electro-mobility are important fillips of the automotive switches market identified in the report. Fact.MR’s study shows that the automotive switches market is estimated to witness a volume CAGR of 4.2% during the period of assessment 2018 – 2028. A significant rise in vehicle production, increasing size of vehicle fleet and growing demand for auto parts is projected to contribute to the sales volume of 4,207.6 Million units of automotive switches by 2028 end.

Key Points Covered in Automotive Switches Industry Survey

  • Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)
  • Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth
  • Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis
  • Competition Mapping and Benchmarking
  • Brand Share and Market Share Analysis
  • Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate
  • Assessment by Product Grade / Purity / Formulation Standards
  • Assessment of Import Price, Bulk Price, Contractual Price, Producer / Distributor Price
  • Certifications and Compliance Requirements
  • COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Switches and How to Navigate
  • Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Key Segments of the Automotive switches Market

Fact.MR’s study on the automotive switches market offers information classified into four important segments: switch, vehicle, sales channel, and region. This market report proposes comprehensive data and information about the important market changing aspects and evolution structures related with these categories.

Vehicle

  • Passenger Cars
    • Compact
    • Mid-size
    • Luxury
    • SUV
  • Light Commercial vehicles
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Tractors
  • Forklifts
  • Two Wheelers
    • Conventional
    • Electric

Switch

  • Interior Control Switches
    • AC Switch Assembly
    • Light Module/Switches
    • Multifunctional Switches
    • Overhead console switch
    • Multimedia Switch assembly
    • Steering Switch Assembly
    • Seat Control Switches
    • Seat Heater Switches

Fact.MR study reveals that although the demand for electronic components in the automobiles is increasing, upcoming age of autonomous vehicles is expected to limit the need for automotive switches during and beyond forecast. In addition, rapid adoption of driver assistance technologies and digital infotainment devices in cars is expected to show negative influence on the growth of the automotive switches market during the review period.

Stakeholders in the automotive switches market are focusing on improving the human-machine interface technologies and delivering a high degree of comfort and accuracy in their product offerings. Significant investments in R&D can be observed to implement IOT and other advanced technologies. The investments are aimed at accommodating increasing preference for electro-mobility and connectivity in transport solutions. Key players in the automotive switches market are actively engaged in innovation and product development to launch premium-quality automotive switches that are highly sought after by automotive OEMs.

