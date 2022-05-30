Rainscreen systems manufacturer “BTS Facades & Fabrications Ltd “secures two prestigious awards

North East England, UK, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ — Aycliffe-based construction firm has made its mark

BTS Façades and Fabrications Btsfabrications.co.uk which specialises in the manufacturing of rainscreen systems and façade systems, secured a prestigious award at Aycliffe Business Park,Make Your Mark Awards at nearby Redworth Hall on Friday.

The firm was shortlisted in three categories: Engineering and Manufacturing, Environment and Company of the Year

And BTS took home the trophy for the Engineering and Manufactuing award.

The celebrations at Redworth Hall came after the team spent a night in Glasgow for the FSB awards, where the construction company secured the Family Business of the Year award for the North East.

BTS’ managing director, Philip Atkinson, was delighted to have received recognition for his family-run business, which was praised by judges for its dedication to precision manufacturing and its commitment to the environment.

“I’m flabbergasted,” he said.

“Out of the three categories, to have won Engineering and Manufacturing is fantastic because it’s what we do.

“To be recognised for what we’ve done in automation, from LEAN projects to our investment in machinery and mechanisation – it was the award for us.

“It means so much BTS, we couldn’t have done it without the team. It was a pleasure to be able to celebrate with them on Friday.

“We’ve got an engaged workforce, a happy workforce and a successful workforce, and I’m so proud of where the BTS family have come.”

In 2020, BTS invested over £2.2m in a Salvagnini S4 punch, as well as two automated Trumpf bending machines, which both enhance the company’s precision and speed.

And that’s not all for BTS, the firm have also been shortlisted in the Tall Building Awards and are proudly sponsoring the 2022 Façade Awards later this year.

After a difficult time during covid, BTS are keen to focus on investment and growth, with targets set to reach £15m annual turnover by 2025.

For more information, please contact Phil Atkinson, on 01388 816883, or email him at phila@btsfabrications.co.uk.

Address – Unit 7, Woodham Road, Aycliffe Business Park, Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, DL5 6HT

Website: https://btsfabrications.co.uk/